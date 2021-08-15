Freedom Fields | Seth Lakeman special 15th anniversary tour

0

Time trips by. All of a sudden it’s 15 years since Seth Lakeman released Freedom Fields. The West Country folk singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist will be celebrating 15 years of ‘Freedom Fields’ with a special show at Exeter Cathedral on 3 November 2021, with a gig at Plyymouth the day before.

Kitty Jay

Nominated for the coveted Mercury Music Prize in 2005 for Kitty Jay, the record catapulted Lakeman into the forefront of the new British folk movement. His follow up was the gold-selling Freedom Fields which was released twice in 2006. Produced by his brother Sean Lakeman it came out on iScream and was then re-released by Relentless (EMI) where it went on to become Seth’s first of 6 UK Top 40 albums.

Special live dates

To celebrate the 15th anniversary, Seth played a one-off online broadcast of the album in its entirety and has now announced a series of special live dates this autumn playing the album, which includes ‘Lady of the Sea’, ‘King and Country’ and ‘White Hare’, plus other favourites.

Inspired by the West Country

Seth said: “I’m really excited to be touring Freedom Fields for its 15th anniversary with a full band! It’s a collection of songs hugely inspired by the West Country where I still live. It’s been great revisiting some of the songs which I’ve not played live for a long time.”

Album Of The Year

Freedom Fields helped Seth build on his traditional cult following but found him a whole new audience for his rhythmic, captivating brand of indie-folk songwriting. He was named Folk Singer of the Year, and ‘Freedom Fields’ awarded at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards in 2007.

Freedom Fields is being re-released later this year on CD, Double Vinyl – Limited Edition Coloured & Black – all with exclusive bonus content including unreleased tracks and rare demos.

Check out the full tour schedule on Seth’s site: web |