From Where I’m Standing / diverse stories from 2020

0

Shared experiences inspire empathy. But even among the national and international shared experiences of the Covid-19 pandemic there are individual stories that both touch us in new ways and open our eyes. This is the starting point for From Where I’m Standing comes in, an exhibition of 34 portraits from the frontline of physical and emotional experiences during lockdown.

The portraits are accompanied by some audio description, telling more of the unique shared stories. The exhibition will be available from the Empathy Museum from December 11.

Four award-winning photographers explored the four strands of the From Where I’m Standing exhibition.

34 stories

There are 10 stories from frontline health, social care and public health professionals, captured by Myah Jeffers. Lottie Davies collected 10 from nursing and midwifery. Tim Mitchell was on hand to photograph the experience of seen new parents and students. And Amit Lennon photoed seven local heroes nominated from their community.

Alongside the portrait, From Where I’m Standing includes an audio story and a photograph of an object that reflects the time period for the individual.

From Truro to Harrogate

The exhibition spans the nation from Truro to Harrogate and sees the lengths people went to – or were pushed to – by the pandemic, that will leave a lasting effect on everyone.

Renewed faith

“In a world rife with division and in the midst of a pandemic, listening to these storytellers, with all the wisdom, kindness and generosity of spirit that they share, has inspired me, moved me to tears at times and ultimately given me a renewed faith in humanity,” said Empathy Museum founder Clare Patey.

From Where I’m Standing is funded by Arts Council England, NHS England and the Health Foundation. The exhibition is online from Thursday 10 December 2020 at empathymuseum.com.



The installation takes place on Thursday 10 December on Dalberg Road, Brixton, London.

Empathy Museum: Facebook / Instagram / Twitter / Website

top image: From Where I’m Standing, Experience. Onjali, Courtesy of Tim Mitchell.