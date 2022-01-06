Gretchen Peters | dive into stories and songs in spring tour

0

2022 marks the 25th year since Gretchen Peters first set foot on a UK stage. And in honour of the occasion, the Nashville-via-New-York star will be heading back to these shores.

Planning a series of special appearances this Spring, Gretchen Peters will be packing-in a mixture of fixtures that range from unmissable full-band live performances (featuring Barry Walsh, Conor McCreanor and Colm McClean, along with special guest Kim Richey), to those in cosier settings that will promise “an intimate evening with Gretchen Peters”.

Sharing stories and songs

The “an intimate evening with…” shows will see Gretchen sharing stories and songs from her early touring days in the UK as well as current favourites from her most recent albums. Special guests will include Barry Walsh, plus support from Kim Richey.

Inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2014, her 2015 album, Blackbirds was awarded International Album of the Year and Song of the Year by the UK Americana Association.

Deep dive

Gretchen released her most recent work, The Night They Wrote the Song: The Songs of Mickey Newbury in 2020. The collection saw her take a deep dive into the catalogue of the late great American songwriter and offer her own enchanting spin on 12 classic cuts.

While fans wait for her much-anticipated return to UK venues, Gretchen Peters can confirm that she is currently working on a brand new live album release. Recorded while on tour in the UK in 2019 with her band and an all-female Scottish string quartet, The Show: Live from the UK will be released in 2022.

Full dates and details for the full run can be found as follows:

GRETCHEN PETERS – UK TOUR 2022

MARCH

27 – LINCOLN, Engine Shed **

29 – LYTHAM ST ANNES, Lowther Pavilion **

30 – LEEDS, City Varieties **

31 – LONDON, Kings Place **



APRIL

02 – EXETER, Corn Exchange

03 – BEXHILL, De La Warr Pavilion *

04 – SWINDON, Wyvern Theatre *

06 – LIVERPOOL, Philharmonic *

07 – LONDON, Kings Place *

08 – BURY ST EDMUNDS, The Apex *

11 – STAMFORD, Corn Exchange *

13 – BIRMINGHAM, Town Hall *

15 – BUXTON, Opera House *

Tickets on Sale Here: https://www.gretchenpeters.com/shows/

** ‘An Intimate Evening With Gretchen Peters’

* Full Band Show

Gretchen Peters | web | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram