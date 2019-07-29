Hannah Harris heads up Plymouth Culture

0

Hannah Harris has been appointed as the new chief executive of Plymouth Culture, Plymouth’s arts and culture development agency.

Hannah joins Plymouth Culture from her role as director of Development at Plymouth College of Art.

Arts education

In this role she initiated numerous partnership projects, both nationally and internationally, focusing on arts education, talent development and business start-ups within the creative

industries.

Having worked in the city for over 10 years, Hannah has initiated a number of cross city partnership projects and has already made a significant contribution to the development of arts and culture.

Cultural management

Hannah has a background in business development and cultural management and has worked in the community, public and private sectors.

Hannah told ArtsCulture: “I am delighted to be taking up the role of CEO of Plymouth Culture and welcome the challenge and opportunity it presents.

Hidden depth

“Plymouth is an incredible city, with hidden depths, and it is important that it receives the recognition it deserves. I want to ensure that Plymouth Culture continues to be an organisation that helps build a robust infrastructure in which artists, communities and creative businesses thrive, as we build our reputation as an international city of culture.”

Professor David Coslett, chair of Plymouth Culture, welcomed Hannah’s appointment.

Ambitious agenda

“Plymouth Culture has played a key role in enabling the city to develop an ambitious agenda for culture,” David told ArtsCulture.

“It is now a major part of the city’s growth strategy, drawing in significant investment and providing transformative cultural opportunities for communities.

“Culture is also a central feature of the city’s visitor economy. I know Hannah Harris will ensure we remain a confident, forward looking city as we set the stage for the next ten years of culture strategy.”

2020 Mayflower celebrations

Professor Coslett paid tribute to Plymouth Culture’s outgoing director, Dom Jinks, who was pivotal in drawing in Arts Council investment into a number of Plymouth arts organisations and was a prominent figure in shaping Plymouth’s 2020 year of Mayflower celebrations.

“We are fortunate to have so many individuals, organisations and institutions backing the city council’s commitment to a culturally inclusive city, working to benefit all of its communities,” he said.