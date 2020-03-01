Hunter & The Bear spring tour follows Digital Light

0

With their long history of nurturing the wise musical minds in Scotland it’s not surprising that those alt-rockers Hunter & The Bear have already sold out Edinburgh and Glasgow gigs of their spring tour.

But don’t worry, there’s still a second night at Glasgow’s legendary King Tut’s to enjoy. The quartet will be taking their muscular live show to venues across the UK; from an opening night in Perth (24 March), to a showstopper in Exeter (3 April), via Manchester, London, Birmingham and more. The run includes a two-night residency at Glasgow’s legendary King Tut’s to meet rabid demand from their Scottish fanbase.

New material

Working fervently in the studio on new material these last few months, the band are now itching to get out and perform it live.

Speaking about the upcoming tour and what we can expect, frontman Will Irvine said: “This is by miles the most we’ve looked forward to playing shows.

New bangers

“We’ve been hidden away working on this new material for a while and we’re buzzing to see how the crowds take to it. It feels like a huge jump forward for us in terms of songwriting so all that’s left to do now is go out there and get sweaty playing these new bangers.

“We’ll have our spanking new single Digital Light out just before the tour and believe me when I say, that’s just the tip of the iceberg.”

New single Digital Light will be released on March 20

Hunter & The Bear will play the following shows this Spring:

MAR 24 Perth, Inchyra Arts Club

MAR 25 Glasgow King Tuts – SOLD OUT

MAR 26 Glasgow King Tuts

MAR 27 Inverness Ironworks

MAR 28 Edinburgh Mash House – SOLD OUT

MAR 30 Manchester YES (Pink Room)

MAR 31 Birmingham Castle & Falcon

APR 01 London Oslo

APR 03 Exeter The Cavern

Tickets on sale now: https://www.hunterandthebear.co.uk