“I had the idea that art could be a journey” | Richard Long

Over 160 visitors attended the opening of a new exhibition by internationally acclaimed British artist Richard Long at Thelma Hulbert Gallery (THG) in Honiton, East Devon.

For more than 50 years, Richard Long has been at the forefront of conceptual art working beyond the confines of traditional material and questioning how we view the relationship between landscapes and art. His investigations into nature, using mediums such as walking, and working with found materials such as mud, earth and slate, remain as relevant today as they ever were.

Source of inspiration

Richard has a particular empathy with the South West where he is from, with Devon in particular proving a constant source of inspiration. A Hundred Mile Walk (1971-2), included in the exhibition, records a walk Long made on Dartmoor. The exhibition takes its title from the work Being in the Moment (1999). This portfolio of four photographs are shown for the first time as part of the ARTIST ROOMS programme.

The works are drawn from the ARTIST ROOMS collection, jointly owned by the National Galleries of Scotland and Tate, and span 40 years of Richard’s artistic practice, starting with his early experiments near his hometown of Bristol.

The exhibition was opened by Councillor Ben Ingham, Leader of East Devon District Council who said: “I am delighted to open this exhibition Being in the Moment in partnership with ARTIST ROOMS, National Galleries of Scotland and Tate.

“ARTIST ROOMS is a wonderful initiative and we are delighted to be able to present the work of renowned British artist Richard Long here in Devon, a landscape which I know is so close to his heart. The support from ARTIST ROOMS and their investment in East Devon is fantastic for the district and I know how much the THG team have enjoyed the collaboration.

Champion arts and culture

“We are very proud to support and champion arts and culture in East Devon through the Thelma Hulbert Gallery. The gallery plays a critical role in the community, operating as a ‘cultural hub’ supporting communities in their health, environment and well-being through an annually changing programme of exhibitions, events and workshops.”

Richard Long said: “I live up the road in Bristol yet I am standing in front of these artworks of Africa and Mexico. My home landscape is my favourite: Somerset, Devon and Dartmoor but I am attracted to empty stony landscapes all around the world. I react to the stones I find in that place. The places can be my materials too.

“I had a revelation as a student that art could be made outside. I could work out of the studio and I had the idea that art could be a journey.”

Culture and Climate 2020

The exhibition launches Culture and Climate 2020, a programme of exhibitions, symposiums and workshops that are set against the context of Thelma Hulbert and East Devon District Council’s commitment to Devon’s Climate Change Emergency declaration, and the University of Exeter’s declaration of an environment and climate emergency.

Delivered through a new partnership with the University of Exeter and East Devon Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, audiences will be invited to participate in a range of activities taking place at the University, Thelma Hulbert Gallery and locations across East Devon.

ARTIST ROOMS by Richard Long – Being in the Moment is at the Thelma Hulbert Gallery until May 23, 2020. For times and a run down of the associated events, pop over to the Thelma Hulbert Gallery site.

top image left to right: Ceri Lewis – managing curator of ARTIST ROOMS, National Galleries of Scotland and Tate, Jess Huffman – THG, Chris Woodruff – East Devon AONB, Richard Long-exhibiting artist, Fiona Page-Turner – THG, Anna Aroussi – THG, Ruth Gooding – THG Curator