Intern Success Stories at Zalando

Internships play an important role in the life of many young adults, helping them integrate into the employment world while learning skills on the job. With National Careers Week approaching, we’ve spoken to an intern at Zalando who has made their mark at the company, becoming a valued and successful member of the team. What did the intern have to say about her experience?

We interviewed Emily Watts who is interning on the Marketing team for UK and Ireland at Zalando.

1. When did you start working as an intern?

October 2019

2. What made you apply for Zalando?

I had never worked for an e-commerce company before, but was keen to get experience in this area. Since Zalando is Europe’s leading online fashion platform, I knew it would give me an in-depth insight. I also wanted to put my degree in fashion promotion to use, so I now work as the marketing intern for UK and Ireland!

3. To you, what are the benefits of doing an internship?

The opportunity to learn all kinds of different skills, always in more areas than you would expect. Zalando in particular offers a lot of opportunities for growth and as the head offices are in Berlin, you also get the chance to experience moving abroad.

4. What is it like to intern for a global fashion provider?

Zalando operates in 17 different markets, so one thing I love hearing about is how different strategies work for different countries. There’s always the chance to learn about varying cultures and how others approach fashion.

Being so international also means that globally, Zalando can have a huge impact. They take corporate social responsibility very seriously and are constantly supporting charities as well as driving initiatives around sustainability and diversity.

5. What have you learned about the industry?

I’ve learnt that the industry is changing really quickly right now. Consumers want to shop differently, the use of social media is shifting and sustainability needs to be at the forefront. There’s a lot for brands to keep up with!

6. What’s your biggest achievement so far?

I’m proud to be working with industry giants such as the British Fashion Council and also with leading PR and media agencies in both the markets I am working on.

7. What does your typical day look like?

Every day is different which keeps things interesting! I’m always speaking to new people, considering new ideas or working on new projects.

8. What do you enjoy the most about your role?

Working day-to-day with industry leaders. It’s really inspiring to work alongside people who know the industry and their roles inside out.

9. What advice would you give to someone who is considering this path?

I think it’s beneficial to spend some time understanding the industry as a whole – It always helps to have background knowledge.

10. Where do you see yourself in five years?

I’d love to stay working in an international company as I really enjoy the work culture this brings. I’m also focused on progressing within marketing as considering the consumer and how best to connect with them is a real highlight for me.

11. What skills have you gained that you didn’t have before?

This internship has allowed me to take ownership of projects, which has driven my organization and communication skills. I love that I am also encouraged to think outside the box!

12. How would you say you’ve experienced personal growth since you started in your role?

As the role is quite varied, I think you can grow in many different ways. Personally, I’ve gained more confidence in my abilities

With the incredible opportunity that internships offer, it’s always good to see that young people are taking advantage of these schemes. We have no doubts that every intern will take this as a great achievement and hopefully the gateway into a dream career.