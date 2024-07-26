Intimate performances | Charlie Dore September tour

Celebrated singer-songwriter Charlie Dore has announced her September 2024 tour dates, promising a series of intimate performances across the country from Brighton to Lancashire, giving followers a chance to see her perform in both traditional and unique settings. Showcasing her rich lyrical narratives and colourful musicality, Dore will be performing with multi-instrumentalist Julian Littman of Steeleye Span.

Fans of the ‘intruigingly other’ can expect an evening of genre-defying, rootsy, folk/Americana – bursting with earworms and crunchy lyrics. This is a setlist packed with gems from an extensive back catalogue as well as selections from her most recent album, the award-winning Like Animals.

Telepathic musical connection

One of the UK’s most respected songwriters, Charlie Dore has written worldwide for the good and the great, including Martha Wainwright,Tina Turner, George Harrison, Celine Dion and Paul Carrack, but her live shows reveal that she keeps the best songs for herself! Throughout the shows Dore and Littman demonstrate an almost telepathic musical connection, impressively honed over many years of collaboration.

Warm

Dore and Littman are known for their warm and assured stage presence, off the cuff banter and extreme instrument-swapping (guitars, loops, piano, mandolin, harmonium, ukulele) and stories as they showcase some of her best known songs alongside some even chosen by her audiences.

Julian and Charlie have re-discovered songs that have matured well, even though some were hidden on B Sides or even left in demo form. Plus they’ll be including a surprise cover… and even now, the night may end with a very special acoustic version of her own hit ‘Pilot Of The Airwaves’.

Tour Dates and Venues

The full list of September dates and venues:

Thursday 12: Fougou Music, Torquay

Friday 13: Hatch Barn, Kingsbridge

Saturday 14: Plough Arts Centre, Great Torrington

Sunday 15: Folk on the Moor, Wotter (near Ivybridge)

Wednesday 18: Folklore Rooms, Brighton

Friday 20: Cambridge Folk Club, Cambridge

Saturday 21: Karona Sessions, Up Holland nr Wigan



Tickets and information

Tickets are available now, and can be purchased through Charlie Dore’s official website www.charliedore.com and at all major ticketing outlets. Early booking is advised to avoid disappointment.

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