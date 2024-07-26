Irish rock legends Aslan confirm details of new autumn tour

For famed Irish rock band Aslan, after 40 years of playing with their frontman Christy Dignam; Joe Jewell, Alan Downey and Billy McGuiness, know it’s not the same and never will be, but have decided to continue playing their music and bringing their music to you.

This is their way of letting their memories of over four decades live on and by keeping Aslan alive within each of them, together and keeping their music alive.

They are welcoming Lee Tomkins, who will be singing their Aslan songs and has been a huge support to each of them, in being able to make this happen.

Formed in Dublin in 1982, Aslan have released six albums to date in Feel No Shame, Goodbye Charlie Moonhead, Here Comes Lucy Jones, Waiting For This Madness To End, For Some Strange Reason and most recently Nudie Books and Frenchies back in 2012.



With 9x top ten albums in Ireland (including seismic live albums and hit-packed compilations), and 16x top 20 singles including This Is, Where’s The Sun, Crazy World, Here Comes The Sun and more, the band have forged an incredible legacy during their four decade career.



Confirming the end of an era, on 13 June 2023, it was announced that their totemic lead singer Christy Dignam had passed away aged just 63.

A chance to hear Aslan roaring through their back catalogue once more, check them out this Autumn at these UK shows as follows:

ASLAN – UK TOUR DATES 2024



17 October – Birmingham O2 Academy

18 October – Liverpool O2 Academy

19 October – Islington – O2 Academy



Tickets on sale now.



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