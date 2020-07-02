Jarman Award shortlist with interweb events announced

0

One of the great things about the Jarman Awards has been their mini tour around indie cinema venues around the UK. That feeling of inclusion has always brought a littler flutter. The 2020 Jarman Award shortlist screening promises to be a different affair (see below). But the films will be as eye-swirling and mind popping as usual, we’re sure.

The shortlisted artists’ work includes a two-channel Arabic language science-fiction film shot in black and white and a Jarmanesque exploration of gender set in an Art Deco Blackpool cabaret.

Marginalised / mesmerised

Feature-length films tell the stories of London’s marginalised underworld characters whilst mesmerising collages combine archival analogue film stock with digital media to explore the history of Black techno music.

Innovative collaborative films reveal the experience of autism and identity whilst other works re-stage politically problematic scenes from early 20th Century British and Hollywood studio films.

Articulate

Adrian Wootton, chief executive of Film London and the British Film Commission said: “With the impact of COVID-19 being felt so deeply by artists and exhibitors, we are more proud than ever to present this year’s Jarman Award shortlist and help raise the profile of this important body of original work, that questions and articulates the world around us.

“We would like to congratulate all six shortlisted artists and thank our funders, Arts Council England, as well as returning partners Whitechapel Gallery, and Genesis Cinema for all their vital support.”

The winner of the Jarman Award will be announced on 24 November. In the run-up to the event, art and film lovers can explore the work of the shortlisted artists online through a variety of our cultural venue partner websites, including the Whitechapel Gallery website: www.whitechapelgallery.org.

Online screenings

In addition, there will be a special weekend of online screenings, discussions and performances featuring all 6 shortlisted artists on 14 and 15 November.



The Jury who selected this year’s shortlist are: Andrea Lissoni, Director, Haus der Kunst, Munich, and Film London Board Member; Iwona Blazwick OBE, Director, Whitechapel Gallery; Artist and 2019 Jarman Award Winner, Hetain Patel; Shaminder Nahal, Commissioning Editor, Arts and Topical, Channel 4, and Tyrone Walker-Hebborn, Director, Genesis Cinema.

The short-listed artists are:

Michelle Williams Gamaker

Hannah Quinlan and Rosie Hastings

Jenn Nkiru

Project Art Works

Larissa Sansour

Andrea Luka Zimmerman

