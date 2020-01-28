Joe Gideon tour with guests Jim Sclavunos and Gris-De-Lin

0

If excitement were a hat, not only would we be holding onto it, we’d be putting on a stand and weighing it down with expectation. Joe Gideon not only has a new album coming out, but he also has a tour coming up with special guests Jim Sclavunos and Gris-De-Lin.

The album Armagideon is release on Jan 31, the date the tour kicks off in that there London. But if you hands aren’t too full of hat, you can hold your horses to see Joe, et al, at the Exeter Cavern on Feb 12 . The tour ends at Cluny 2, Newcastle on Feb 19.

The new record was written and recorded with Jim Sclavunos (Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds/Grinderman), whom Joe met on tour in 2012 with his band Joe Gideon & The Shark, and their band mate, Dorset’s own Gris-De-Lin.

Joe, Gris-de-Lin and Jim play all the instruments in the densely layered arrangements, which include an army of saxophones, an antique piano, a cranky old synth-vibraphone rescued from the dumpster, heavenly choirs and a menagerie of percussion instruments.

The record’s lead single Expandable Mandible is a statement of intent ahead of the new album release — the listener can look forward to Joe’s ruminations on, amongst other things, time travel, primordial bliss and reptile people.

The Joe Gideon site will put you in touch with his socials and how to order the album.

Here’s a bit of history from the press

Joe Gideon first came to wider attention with his band, Bikini Atoll, signed to Bella Union in 2003. The first album, Moratoria, was critically well received, with the lead track Desolation Highway (described by The Independent as “…an awesome, soul- searching slice of sprawling Americana”) featured in the film My Little Eye. Their second album Liar’s Exit, recorded with Steve Albini and released through Bella Union in 2005, received glowing reviews.



Soon after, Joe decided to hone his craft as a songwriter and lyricist and formed Joe Gideon & The Shark, a two-piece band with his sister Viva. Their debut album, Harum Scarum, released in 2009 on Bronzerat Records, achieved rave reviews and a rare 6-stars-out-of-5 review in Time Out magazine, with reviewer Bella Todd observing, “To be funny and moving at the same time is one thing, but their combination of true grit and grace is rarer still.” In a review for his debut solo album Versa Vice in 2016, Joe was described as playing “Pithy, powerful, lyrically erudite and observational, post-financial crisis English blues.” (Mike Barnes – Wire), and the record was supported widely across UK Radio.

UK TOUR DATES

31st January – The Islington, London

6th February – Prince Albert, Brighton

11th February – Louisiana, Bristol

12th February – Cavern Club, Exeter

15th February – The Piper, St Leonard’s, Hastings

16th February – Gullivers, Manchester

17th February – Broadcast, Glasgow

18th February – Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

19th February – Cluny 2, Newcastle