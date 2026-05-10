Kiefer Sutherland | navigating dreams and life

“Goodbye California is a fond farewell to a place that made a young man’s dreams come true,” says Kiefer Sutherland as he’s on tour, coming to Exeter in May. And what a dream it’s been. What a truth, it’s been.

The track joins the recent Simpler Time in previewing his fourth album Grey, which follows on May 29. To share the tunes, dreams and all, Kiefer in the midst of a massive European and US tour, with the Exeter Phoenix gig taking place on May 23 (get your tickets).

Keifer slides into a slice of Americana with a combo of Blues, Country and a deep yearning that smiles with sad eyes. Combine this with well-worn magnetic performance and the live gigs – as well as the album – offer an enveloping insight into the Keifer’s world.

“In many ways these songs mark a growth for me personally, as I wrote less about observations and more about personal feelings that I have been navigating in my own life,” says Keifer, about the new album, The Grey.

Remaining tickets are available here.

Pre-save The Grey the new album from Kiefer Sutherland,

MAY

1st – Milan, Lime

2nd – Munich, Kesselhaus

3rd – Zurich, Plaza

5th – Barcelona, LA2

6th – Madrid, La Sala del Movistar Arena

8th – Paris, L’Alhambra

9th – Cologne, Live Music Hall

10th – Ittre, ZikZak

12th – London, Union Chapel

13th – Norwich, The Adrian Flux Waterfront

14th – Wolverhampton, KK’s Steel Mill

16th – Glasgow, Old Fruit Market

17th – Newcastle, Boilershop

18th – Manchester, New Century Hall

20th – Belfast, Empire

21st – Dublin, Ambassador

22nd – Cardiff, Tramshed

23rd – Exeter, Phoenix

25th – Bournemouth, O2 Academy

26th – Oxford, O2 Academy

27th – Leeds, O2 Academy

JUNE



10th – Patchogue, NY – Patchogue Theatre

11th – Penside, PA – Keswick

12th – Mashuntucket, CT – Foxwoods Casino

14th – Boston, MA – Wilbur

16th – Annapolis, MD – Rams Head Group

18th – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

19th – Charlotte, NC – The Underground

20th – Atlanta, GA – Center Stage (The Loft)

21st – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

27th – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre

28th – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

30th – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up

JULY



1st – Los Angeles, CA – El Rey

2nd – Las Vegas, NV – Durango Casino

11th – Saguenay, Festival Les Grands Crus Musicaux (JUST ADDED)

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