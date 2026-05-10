Kiefer Sutherland | navigating dreams and life
“Goodbye California is a fond farewell to a place that made a young man’s dreams come true,” says Kiefer Sutherland as he’s on tour, coming to Exeter in May. And what a dream it’s been. What a truth, it’s been.
The track joins the recent Simpler Time in previewing his fourth album Grey, which follows on May 29. To share the tunes, dreams and all, Kiefer in the midst of a massive European and US tour, with the Exeter Phoenix gig taking place on May 23 (get your tickets).
Keifer slides into a slice of Americana with a combo of Blues, Country and a deep yearning that smiles with sad eyes. Combine this with well-worn magnetic performance and the live gigs – as well as the album – offer an enveloping insight into the Keifer’s world.
“In many ways these songs mark a growth for me personally, as I wrote less about observations and more about personal feelings that I have been navigating in my own life,” says Keifer, about the new album, The Grey.
Remaining tickets are available here.
Pre-save The Grey the new album from Kiefer Sutherland,
MAY
1st – Milan, Lime
2nd – Munich, Kesselhaus
3rd – Zurich, Plaza
5th – Barcelona, LA2
6th – Madrid, La Sala del Movistar Arena
8th – Paris, L’Alhambra
9th – Cologne, Live Music Hall
10th – Ittre, ZikZak
12th – London, Union Chapel
13th – Norwich, The Adrian Flux Waterfront
14th – Wolverhampton, KK’s Steel Mill
16th – Glasgow, Old Fruit Market
17th – Newcastle, Boilershop
18th – Manchester, New Century Hall
20th – Belfast, Empire
21st – Dublin, Ambassador
22nd – Cardiff, Tramshed
23rd – Exeter, Phoenix
25th – Bournemouth, O2 Academy
26th – Oxford, O2 Academy
27th – Leeds, O2 Academy
JUNE
10th – Patchogue, NY – Patchogue Theatre
11th – Penside, PA – Keswick
12th – Mashuntucket, CT – Foxwoods Casino
14th – Boston, MA – Wilbur
16th – Annapolis, MD – Rams Head Group
18th – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel
19th – Charlotte, NC – The Underground
20th – Atlanta, GA – Center Stage (The Loft)
21st – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl
27th – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre
28th – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom
30th – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up
JULY
1st – Los Angeles, CA – El Rey
2nd – Las Vegas, NV – Durango Casino
11th – Saguenay, Festival Les Grands Crus Musicaux (JUST ADDED)
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