Lady Chatterley’s Lover comes to the West End

Devon-based composer John Robinson has crafted a new and exciting musical adaptation of DH Lawrence’s infamous literary classic, Lady Chatterley’s Lover, to premiere on the West End this summer. Reenergising the sensationalist text for a new audience.

This intense and fiery classic will find new frenzied power in its translation to the stage.

This world premiere adaptation will be filmed to stream later in the year before future live performances.

Composer John Robinson said: “I am thrilled to be back in the West End with my latest musical – it’s a project very close to my heart given my own roots in DH Lawrence country and I hope to give due justice to both the ground-breaking novel as well as the area in which it is set.

“By recording the show for streaming later this year we’re also guaranteeing it a fabulous future life to ensure more audiences can enjoy the work.”

Lady Chatterley’s Lover is at London’s Shaftesbury Theatre on Friday 18 June 2021, 7.30pm, Saturday 19 June 2021, 2.30pm. Visit the site for tickets.