Landscape of the Spirits | Jábmieájmmuo – Shadows Between Worlds 

There’s epic in scope and epic in ambition, a part four of Landscape of the Spirits is released, epic can also be beyond this world.

Jábmieájmmuo is a powerful collaboration between Sámi artist Sara Ajnnak and The Ciderhouse Rebellion (Adam Summerhayes & Murray Grainger), journeying into Jábmie Aimo – the Sámi realm of the dead.

Raw, spiritual and elemental,

Blending voice, violin and accordion, the trio channel something raw, spiritual and elemental, dissolving boundaries between improvisation and invocation to reveal music that feels ancient, urgent and alive.

Through her voice, Sara channels both the restlessness of the spirits and the underlying, ever-present dread of a world in turmoil. Murray Grainger’s accompaniment rumbles like a deep, aching pulse of unease, while Adam Summerhayes’ tones reflect an indescribable pain – a soundscape that both captivates and reveals.

Boundaries dissolve

At the same time, the piece opens a space for the art of free interpretation. Here, the boundaries between fantasy and reality dissolve, and the music emerges without the need to be explained or controlled. Sara, Murray, and Adam have chosen to be inside the tones rather than shaping them from outside – allowing the music to speak, to breathe, and to carry its own life.

Adam told ArtsCulture: “We talked with Sara about hunting, about the importance to properly respect the spirit of an animal as it left. We talked about recording a track reflecting those moments.

“Murray and I expected something far gentler than this cataclysmic outburst – but what do we know of hunting in the wilderness? Of a life attuned to, and part of, the natural world? What do we really know of the respect that confers? Can words really convey these understandings? Apparently not.

“There is a visceral truth to what Sara wrenched from her soul, and from ours, with this music that defies any other method of transmission.”

Sara said: “We live in a time between death and awakening. Between the pulse of life and the stillness of death lies only a breath, and from the realm of the dead voices rise, calling us back to lessons still unlearned.

“The world repeats its wounds, shadows return again and again until humanity understands their message, dares to face the light, and follow the voice of the heart. From the shadows, hidden truths are lifted into the light – guiding us toward clarity and life.

“There is a human insight beyond the fear and anxiety that the world is now experiencing. The longer it takes before we dare to step into the light, the harder the awakening will become. The knowledge and teachings of the realm of the dead must be embraced before it is too late – before the light fades.”

The nåejtie

Here is a glimpse of central figure in Sámi society – healer, a seer, and the one who carried out major sacrificial rituals – the nåejtie’s journey through time and space – here are the spirits’ unrest, but also the presence of the gods.

Part Four: Jábmieájmmuo – Shadows Between Worlds. A visceral reckoning with mortality, spirit, and respect, is released on 31 October and is available on The Ciderhouse Rebellion Bandcamp

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