Langaland: a collaborative, inclusive festival of art and music

With a flagship alternative stage called The Barn actually in a tent, you know Langaland festival has taken its fun, creative and inclusive credentials seriously.

The Barn is a partnership between Langaland organisers Uncollective and Quit Yr Job Records. It’s just one of the creative collaboration Uncollective have fostered for the inclusive fest.

Diversity, experimentation and collaboration

Now with at a brand new site, Langaland has quickly become home to a vibrant programme of music, performing arts, workshops, talks and other activities – all with a focus on diversity, experimentation and collaboration.

Since 2016, when The Langaford Trust contacted a nascent Uncollective proposing a small one-day festival to promote the ecological and social mission of the charity, the festival has rooted itself in the cultural psyche.

Tolerance and celebration

The Uncollective vision is to breakdown barriers of all kinds to support every artist and audience member equally, creating a society of tolerance and celebration that reaches far beyond one weekend.

Inclusive

Right from the off Uncollective have programmed a line-up that equally represents all genders, providing a platform for female artists and developing a programme of live performances, talks, workshops and commissioned pieces that champion the LGBTQIA+ community. The 2018 event included Lost In Music (a panel discussion on representation in the industry) and a specially commissioned DJ set by artist Simon Bayliss, based on his experience of gay clubs in the mid-90s.

2019 line up

The carefully curated 2019 line up includes headline sets from The Menstrual Cramps and Fever Dream, indie punk legends Vic Godard & Johnny Britton (Subway Sect/Orange Juice) and the hotly-tipped INDIGOs.

Bristol collective Do-IY will be at Langaland for the first time, with a custom-built stage showcasing the very best DJs and live

electronic sounds – combined with workshops, late night games and art installations across the weekend. Current highlights on the Do-IY line-up include London DJ El Choop and Bristol newcomer GINS (read our interview).

Red Van Records join the Devon fest once again from Cornwall, bringing with them an extensive line-up of singer songwriters and bands, including headline acts L I P S and Tugboat Captain.

Punk poet T.S. IDIOT and Cardiff-based producer Danny Muir have teamed up to programme a rich tapestry of theatre, spoken word and workshops at our brand new Butterfly Theatre, with a specific focus on challenging social issues and providing a platform for LGBTQI+ and female artists. Alongside local talent, will by award-winning theatre company FRISKY with their latest immersive piece, Junkyard Utopia

Workshops and walkabouts

Creativity will be spilling out across the site – with an extensive programme of workshops, walkabout performances and films throughout the weekend. Local promoters PRIZMA are yet to roll out their line-up for open air stage The Glade, but from previous experience it’s guaranteed to be an exciting slice of emerging West Country talent.

Get involved

Uncollective and the Langaland team supports young people, students and the wider community through our work – providing paid positions for interns, creative opportunities, commissions, artist management and support, children’s workshops and a commitment to providing a platform for marginalised artists and groups. And there’s still chance to get involved as a volunteer or with an innovative media-based proposal. This year theirs support from the likes of On The House, Ujima Radio and a very exciting partnership that, for now, remains unannounced.

Ecological and social mission

Through networks of artists, students and creative organisations ranging from Falmouth, Plymouth, Exeter, Bristol and London, we were able to create the start of something remarkable.

Langaland takes place from 30 August – 1 September 2019 | Whitmoore Farm, Devon | www.langaland.org.uk | Get tickets