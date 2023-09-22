Make do and mend workshops and circular fashion exhibition at Killerton

This autumn Killerton, near Exeter, will be running a drop-in workshop to offer advice and tips to people wanting to look after and repair treasured clothing, or wanting to reduce, reuse or recycle fashion.

Cyclical fashion

The workshop connects to the theme of this year’s fashion collection, ‘Thirsty for Fashion’ at the National Trust property which looks at cyclical fashion through the ages and the impact of ‘fast fashion’ today.

Free, informal drop-in

On Saturday 30 September, from 11-4pm, join Molly from Darn Good Studios and Cat from Mend Assembly, who can demonstrate a wide range of skills and answer any questions. This is a free, informal drop-in session and visitors can stay for as little or as long as they like.

Thirsty for Fashion

‘Thirsty for Fashion’ is this year’s exhibition at Killerton house just outside Exeter, where over 50 items from the National Trust’s largest fashion collection are showcased. The exhibition highlights pieces that demonstrate the techniques used to repair, remodel, reuse and rewear clothing from the 18th century to the present day.

The exhibition runs until 5 November, and also features some of the ways that contemporary designers and makers are rethinking the approach to fashion as the collective understanding of the environmental impact of the fashion industry grows.

Highlights

Highlights from the historical element of the exhibition include a child’s dress made of precious silk brocade, recycled from an adult’s silk gown in about 1750; a darning sampler of 1814; a sumptuous silk wedding gown of about 1840 remodelled to rewear in the 1940s and an embroidered parachute silk nightdress made in 1944 when clothing and material were rationed.

Work from contemporary designers and makers also feature, showcasing recent ideas and techniques for a more sustainable and circular fashion industry.

Other items include two patchwork quilts made from recycled fabrics and repairs to continue the life of a pair of mid-18th century leather stays.

Costume Curator Shelley Tobin with a pair of patched and mended leather stays, about 1740-60 ©National Trust Images Steve Haywood

Also on show are vintage films from the 1940s and ‘50s that advise on how to ‘make do and mend’ and photographs of National Trust staff, volunteers and members of the public who give personal reflections of some of the oldest and most special items of clothing in their wardrobes.

Past practices, forgotten skills

Shelley Tobin, National Trust Costume Curator at Killerton comments: “Recycling and reusing clothing is not a new idea, but something that has been commonplace throughout history.

“This exhibition asks the question – can we learn lessons from these past practices and reapply forgotten skills to looking after our clothes and make them more sustainable? The items exhibited show that we only need look to history to discover ways to ensure that the clothing we buy, make and wear is durable, ethical and avoids waste.”

Future

She continues: “But as well as looking to the past we’ll also be looking to the future and the exhibition also features twelve works by six contemporary designers and makers. Their exhibits show just some of the ways that designers today are refashioning surplus stock to produce new clothing with no waste going to landfill.”

Flora Collingwood, one of the contemporary designers featuring in the exhibition is passionate about extending the life of knitwear and creative visible mending. She adds: “By making a feature of visible repairs, we can celebrate the life the garment has had, and make the process of mending more creative and fun. It becomes a statement to be worn with pride.

Examples of repair and reuse

“Seeing historical and contemporary examples of repair and reuse together in this exhibition is a wonderful way to get excited for a future where we all care for, and reimagine, the things we already own.”

Shelley Tobin concludes: “As well as the beautiful items of clothing and films on display, there are plenty of activities to try including an upcycling challenge where visitors of all ages can mix and match different parts of deconstructed items of clothing parts to create a new garment. Prepare to be inspired!”

‘Thirsty for Fashion’ runs on the first floor of Killerton House until 5 November 2023. The exhibition is free but normal admission applies for non National Trust members. Killerton is open daily.

top image: Visibly mended gloves by Flora Collingwood-Norris. Courtesy of Rose+Julien Ltd