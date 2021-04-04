Metronomy Forever | UK tour dates

0

It’s mad busy in the world of Metronomy. They are on a European tour with the UK leg from April 22 – May 7, calling into Torquay on Tuesday 3 May; the 10th Anniversary Edition of their breakthrough album The English Riviera is out on April 30. And a new version of their iconic track The Look has been remixed Grammy-nominated duo MGMT and is spinning on a virtual turntable near you, right now.

Bonus tracks

Yes, we can’t believe it’s 10 years either. And to ease the forrow of that brow, The English Riviera 10th Anniversary Edition will be available with six previously unreleased bonus tracks, including the recently shared ‘Picking Up For You’, and available for fans to stream and buy on 30 April 2021.

A love letter to the stretch of coast a stone’s throw from where Joe grew up, The English Riviera marked a breakout moment in the band’s history that would lead them to global success and see them constantly developing their sound for a decade to come. The band are currently working on what will be their seventh album, due for release next year.

Stand out

Metronomy’s biggest album to date, The English Riviera was nominated for the Mercury Prize, is certified Gold in the UK and platinum in France, and upon release was met with wide scale critical acclaim: ranked as NME’s #2 album of the year (“a deep sea of ideas and imagination”), NYLON’s #2, Uncut’s #3, Mixmag’s #4, and #7 by The Guardian (“an assured, beguiling album”) among many other end of year lists. The English Riviera’s standout tracks The Look and The Bay remain Metronomy’s biggest and best recognised songs to date.



The der-de-der-der bit

About writing ‘The Look’, Joe says that he: “Came up with the bit that gets stuck in your head; the der-de-der-der bit. I played around with it a little, hit a wall and thought ‘it’s not really Metronomy, is it’.

“Four months later, we finished recording The Look at the Smokehouse in London. We quite liked it, but that was about it. Then I distinctly remember the journalist Dave Simpson asking me about the song after we performed it for the first time at the Leeds Cockpit in January 2011. That was probably the moment I realised it had something about it.

Seaside song

“I still don’t know precisely what that something is, but when we perform The Look live and I hear thousands of people chanting the bit that gets stuck in your head back at me, der-de-der-der, it often brings a tear to my eye. It really is amazing what that seaside song and this whole album has done for Metronomy.”



METRONOMY UK 2022 TOUR DATES

Friday 22 April – Barrowland – Glasgow, UK (new show)

Saturday 23 April – O2 Academy – Leeds, UK (new show)

Sunday 24 April – Boiler Shop – Newcastle, UK (new show)

Tuesday 26 April – Olympia Theatre – Dublin, Ireland (new show)

Wednesday 27 April – O2 Academy – Liverpool, UK (new show)

Thursday 28 April – Academy – Manchester, UK (new show)

Saturday 30 April – O2 Academy – Birmingham, UK (new show)

Sunday 1 May – Tramshed – Cardiff, UK (new show)

Tuesday 3 May – The Foundry – Torquay, UK (new show)

Wednesday 4 May – O2 Academy – Bristol, UK (new show)

Thursday 5 May – O2 Academy – Oxford, UK (new show)

Saturday 7 May – Alexandra Palace – London, UK (new show)

