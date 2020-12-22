0

This January, Thelma Hulbert Gallery (THG) will dedicate their main gallery space to a film by acclaimed Greek-British artist Mikhail Karikis.

‘Mikhail Karikis – Children of Unquiet (2013-14)’ was created with a group of forty-five children living in Devil’s Valley in Tuscany, a volcanic landscape and home to the world’s first geothermal power station. The area has become depopulated following the automation of the process of generating energy.

Children takeover

In this film, children take over the empty spaces, recreating the noises of both the natural and man-made landscape: the hissing of steam, the bubbling of water and groaning and rumbling of metal work. It is through their collective voice and imaginative play that the landscape can be seen anew.

The artist Mikhail Karikis works in video, installation, performance and sound. He often produces site-specific performances working with different communities.

His work in moving image, sound, performance and other media is exhibited in leading contemporary art biennials, museums including the TATE and Whitechapel Gallery, and film festivals internationally.

Reimagined future

The exhibition will be accompanied by a project developed with local children in Honiton who will look to their own environment to reflect on its past, and reimagine its future.

Arts Council Collection

This exhibition has been supported with loans from the Arts Council Collection. Founded in 1946, the Arts Council Collection is the UK’s most widely circulated loan collection of modern and contemporary British art and includes important examples by all of the UK’s prominent artists.

Creative Communities

Ruth Gooding, THG curator, told ArtsCulture: “This film is the first exhibition in our 2021 programme of Creative Communities. What’s really exciting is that this will be the first time we have dedicated our gallery space entirely to a film installation.”

Alongside the film will be a new series of six art history talks with art expert John Francis. He will be covering everything from Expressionism to Protest Art to deepen and develop your knowledge of Modern Art. (Places are very limited so you’ve been asked to please book early.)

The new travelling ‘Creative Cabin’ will also be out and about to creatively explore the climate emergency through workshops and art activities.”

Mikhail Karikis, Children of Unquiet 2013–14 (16 January–6 March).

Open: Thursday-Saturday, 10am-5pm. (Wednesdays for tours and group bookings only – contact info@thelmahulbert/01404 45006 to book).

Visit thelmahulbert.com for more information.

Art History talk series: 19, 26 January, 2, 16, 23 February, 2 March. £10 per session. Book here.