Musica Viva Sinfonia debut another auspicous milestone

The latest concert in the prestigious Musica Viva season at Levinsky Hall, proved to be yet another milestone in the ongoing series, with the debut concert of the Musica Viva Sinfonia – the newly-created ensemble comprised of leading London musicians, many of whom have performed previously in Musica Viva concerts.

Conductor Mark Forkgen returned to Plymouth for the fifth year after performances with Kokoro and Southbank Sinfonia. His musical experience is particularly wide-ranging, from choral, and contemporary music, conducting performances with Deep Purple, leading a project based on Pink Floyd’s Atom Heart, appearances with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment and other eminent ensembles, in all the leading concert-venues in London, and across Europe. Furthermore, Mark enjoys working as a pianist, and has also been very active in music education.

Robert Taub with Musica Viva Sinfonia

Pianist Robert (Bob) Taub, currently Director of Music, The Bridge, University of Plymouth, is, of course, no stranger to Musica Viva concerts, and has become a much-loved and highly-respected contributor to the musical life of the city, as well as the art of Performance Practice at the university. Indeed, you could probably count on one hand the number of Musica Viva events which haven’t involved Bob as a participant, since its inception in 2019.

Augured well

It was therefore particularly appropriate that this newly-formed Sinfonia was afforded the honour of opening the first event in 2025, with Purcell’s Chacony in G minor in a revised playing-edition by Benjamin Britten. The quality of playing in this all-string work certainly made a telling first impression, auguring well for the future.A

A memorable musical collaboration

The players were then joined by Bob Taub in an eminently-rhythmic reading of Bach’s Concerto for Piano and Strings in D minor, fundamentally one of the earliest exemplars of a keyboard concerto, and unfortunately less-frequently heard today. From the often motoric drive of the keyboard passage-work, to the delicate utterances in the slow movement, this, again, evolved into yet another memorable musical collaboration.

Bela Bartok

I think all of us will have had something – a food, perhaps, or a particular holiday destination – that we’ve always felt we didn’t, or wouldn’t like, sometimes even without giving it a try. But then, when we actually do get the opportunity to try it, we very often find that we really do like it after all. This, in fact, was exactly how I approached the final work on the programme – Bartók’s Music for Strings, Percussion and Celesta. As someone whose musical anima is still very much centred on works from the Romantic Era – circa 1820-1900 – a work as ‘modern-sounding’ as Bartók’s, would be pretty hard going, even if it was actually first heard, way back in 1937.

Forging fascination

In the event, however, I have to say how fascinated I was, and was sorry when it finished. Of course, one of the reasons for this was the now-obligatory pre-concert talk, where, on this occasion, Forkgen and Taub offered as many pointers about the work as humanly possible, given that only thirty minutes were, of necessity, available to discuss all three works on the menu.

Consummate expertise

More importantly, however, being able to watch the music being assembled right in front of your eyes, offers a tremendous advantage over a purely audio experience, and especially when each player of the ensemble has such consummate expertise, and nowhere more so than pianist Anna Tilbrooke, a highly-regarded artist in her own right.

You can find my full review at Seen and Heard International.

Takacs Quartet

Meanwhile, the final recital in the Musica Viva 2024/25 series takes place on Saturday March 15, with a pre-concert talk at 7pm, and the performance following at 7.30pm. It features the Plymouth debut of the world-renowned Takács Quartet who open with Beethoven’s String Quartet in F major, Op 18 No 1, followed by Bartók’s String Quartet No 3, which continues the connection with the composer that has underpinned the current Musica Viva season. It then just leaves Dvořák’s String Quartet in E flat major, Op 51 – sometimes nicknamed the ‘Slavonic’, to conclude both the Takács Quartet’s recital, and the 2024-25 Series as a whole.

Click Takács Quartet – University of Plymouth for further info and booking.

CLASSICAL WITH PHILIP R BUTTALL

top image: Mark Forkgen with Musica Viva Sinfonia

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