Must-visit hidden beaches in the North East

Get the whole family out and about this autumn and take a trip to the beach! The Northumberland coastline boasts plenty of idyllic, sandy stretches. We know the likes of Bamburgh and King Edwards Bay at Tynemouth are firm favourites with visitors on the hunt for some fresh sea air, but why not explore somewhere slightly less trodden? Join Durham City Pub, the Kings Lodge Inn, as we explore a selection of hidden gems along the North East coastline.

Seaham beach

The ex-coal mining village of Seaham is a rather unsuspecting destination for those looking to enjoy a slice of the stunning North East coastline. But the heritage of the area undeniably adds to the character of the area.

The beach bore the brunt of more than 100 years of coal waste tipping, making it hard for the natural scenery to contend. However, since then it has been hailed as a beauty spot, as recognised by its place on the shortlist for BBC Countryfile Magazine Awards ‘Best British Beach’ accolade. Take a stroll along the shores at Seaham and you’ll find one of the most popular sights — the iconic World War One Tommy, a tribute to soldiers who fought in the conflicts.

The beach is also a hotspot for sea glass collectors, and the village was once home to one of the largest bottleworks in the UK — The Londonderry Bottleworks. As well as taking in the stunning views from the coastline, you can scout out some pieces of sea glass to keep as a memento of your visit! After enjoying Sunday Lunch in Seaham, head down towards the coastline and burn off those Yorkshire puddings at a beach which enjoys a slightly more tranquil vibe than some of the regions other sandy areas.

Roker and Seaburn

Sunderland might not seem like the obvious place to go for a scenic beach view. But it is home to Roker and Seaburn beaches, two stretches of shoreline near the city centre that are both equipped for a day full of fun for the family. Whether you choose to take a picnic and relax or getting involved with some watersports, there’s an activity that will suit your visit perfectly. The golden sands are ideal for a leisurely Sunday morning stroll, topped off with a coffee or ice cream from one of the nearby cafes. Both areas of the coastline boast Blue Flag Status, a globally recognised award for the preservation of high environmental and quality standards.

Why not plan your visit around one of the area’s community events? There are beach clean-up initiatives and the Sunderland Illuminations, an annual event held between October – November.

Marsden beach

This stunning stretch is one of the most astounding natural treasures along the South Tyneside shoreline, and it is carved out by tall cliffs and staggering rock formations. Nature has gradually run its unshakable course against the land at Marsden, and the scenery makes for a truly breath-taking back drop on a Sunday morning stroll.

The craggy coastline is a real spectacle, and to take in the views you’ll need to walk down a set of long, steep steps or take the alternative lift. Visit when the tide is out, and you’ll catch a glimpse of the rockpools which are home to many varieties of wildlife. Then, quench your thirst at Marsden Grotto, one of the only two cave bars in Europe. The pub is carved out of the rock face, making it a rather unique place to enjoy a glass or two of your favourite tipple. There are a few mysterious rumours surrounding the area; it is said to be haunted by the ghosts of the smugglers who would frequent the bar.

Sandhaven

South Tyneside is real haven for breath-taking stretches of shoreline. Sandhaven is another underrated gem to explore if you’re looking for a fresh, weekend stroll. The beach could be easily mistaken for a Mediterranean coast, the pale golden sands and crystal blue waters are appealing even on a crisp autumnal morning. The area has been celebrated for its superb quality sand and water, and it certainly supports the claim that the North East is home to some of the most scenic beaches in the UK! You’re only a stone’s throw away from attractions such as the Ocean Beach Pleasure Park and South Marine Park too, so plan your itinerary for the day and breath in the fresh sea air!

So, where along the stunning Northumberland coastline will you be heading? Take in the unrivalled views and embrace the scenery — we’re very fortunate to live in the vicinity of such a natural beauty spot!

