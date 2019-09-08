0

Nadsa spokesperson Anne White says: ‘Very few towns (or even cities) in the South West can boast their own concert society promoting a season of highly-regarded classical performances. Newton Abbot has had one for well over 70 years. This year Nadsa concerts is 74! September will be the start of the latest concert series, and monthly musical delights will unfold through the year, almost exclusively at the Courtenay Centre.

Whether your taste is for brass bands, wild gypsy music or the rather more traditional world of string quartet, wind ensemble and piano recital, there’ll be something to whet your appetite in Nadsa’s programme.

Piano recitals

Two piano recitals (Peter Donohoe and Dina Duisen) will bring compositions from classical, romantic and impressionist palettes: Mozart, Tchaikovsky, Ravel, Liszt, Chopin, to name a few, will be on their menus. Peter needs no introduction – he has built an extraordinary world-wide career. Dina, known in her home country as the Kazakh Piano Queen, will play Mazurkas, Impromptus and Hungarian Rhapsodies.

Stunning and colourful

Wild gypsy fiddling, Jewish and Greek music, and hot blooded tango is the bread and butter of Kosmos, a trio of ‘dazzling virtuosity….. and impeccable musicianship’ (The Times). This stunning and colourful group is united by a shared passion for improvisation, music from around the globe and the rigours of classical training.

Enviable reputation

Talented violinist Alessandro Ruisi, returns to Nadsa with his Ruisi String Quartet playing Britten, Haydn and Mendelssohn. Founded in 2012, and winners of the Royal Philharmonic Society award for Young British String Players, they have already established an enviable reputation, and are clearly destined for international recognition.

Eclectic and exciting

How often do you get the opportunity to hear the bass clarinet? SCAW (clarinet and piano duo) are inspired by, and promote, its repertoire. In fact, it formed to do just that. Bringing creations from the genius of Arvo Part, Ireland, Weber, Finzi and Piazzolla, the concert promises to be an eclectic and exciting journey. The duo’s programmes range from ‘low heat to maximum fire’.

Unique sound

A February afternoon concert will bring to Newton Abbot principal players from some of the UKs top brass bands – a first for Nadsa concerts. A4BQ (cornet, tenor horn, baritone and euphonium) will create not only a unique sound; but, with a programme to include Rossini, Elgar and Piazzolla, as well as Gregson and Langford; will also communicate great variety and contrast.

Classic close

Bringing the season the a close, will be leading Belgian soloists, Jolente de Maeyer and Nikolaas Kende (violin and piano). The duo has toured extensively in the USA, China, South Africa and Europe, and will perform works by Auerbach, Schubert and Beethoven.

Towersey foundation

This season, Nadsa concerts is delighted to promote a concert in aid of the Towersey Foundation, a unique charity providing music therapy in palliative care to both adults and children living with non-curable conditions. Nicholas McCarthy (piano), the first one handed pianist to graduate from the Royal College of Music, will perform works by Scriabin, Blumenfield, Reinecke, Bach, Alice Charbonnet and others.

None of these wonderful performers would be heard in Newton Abbot without the commitment of Nadsa’s band of volunteers, the support (financial and otherwise) of Newton Abbot Town Council and individual Teignbridge Councillors, and the financial support of its other concert sponsors.

More details of all concerts can be found on the society website: www.nadsa.co.uk.

Philip R Buttall

top image: Nicholas McCarthy