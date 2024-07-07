nadsa concerts | world-class concert season in Devon

Once a month, from September to April, the market town of Newton Abbot in Devon is treated to world-class classical music with the nadsa concert series.

The Newton Abbot And District Society Of Arts Classical Music Concerts manages to attract real internationally renown artists, and this outing has top creative talent.

The season starts with Hathor Duo of flute and harp on Friday 20 September, from Meera Maharaj and Lucy Nolan. Their repertoire includes their own arrangements of popular works and folk music to more contemporary tunes.

Explore the range of the music available on the nadsa site, and check out the brochure.

[doc id=45769]

top image: Hathor Duo

Related