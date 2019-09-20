National Family leads in Exeter Contemporary Open

0

A creative hubbub swirled around the Exeter Contemporary Open launch and awards ceremony. The fine display of contemporary art has established itself as one of the stand-out events in the South West arts calendar.

The reputation of the Exeter Contemporary Open saw artists enter from far and wide to create an inclusive and diverse exhibition.

South West-based Dinu Li was announced as the winner, picking up the prestigious £1000 Overall Award for Exeter Contemporary Open 2019 for his featured moving image work, Nation Family.

The second award of the evening – the £500 Additional Award – went to artist Mahali O’Hare. Speaking at the event, O’Hare said: ‘It’s a lovely shock to win this award.’

Plenty of visitors to the exhibition had already began voting for their favourite in the Audience Choice Award. Join them and cast your vote! The winner will be announced at the end of the exhibition.

Selected works of the competition winners is presented alongside pieces from thirteen other shortlisted artists in a free-entry exhibition in the gallery spaces at Exeter Phoenix from 20 September to 10 November 2019.

As well as the winners, this year’s selected artists are Iain Andrews, Amanda Benson, Sara Berman, Jack Bodimeade, Harriet Bowman, Patrick Brandon, Michael Calver, Grant Foster, Alia Hamaoui, Jeb Haward, Harley Kuyck-Cohen, John Lawrence and Molly Thomson. This shortlist includes artists working across painting, sculpture, photography and video, resulting in an exhibition that forms a highlight of the South West’s cultural calendar.

This year’s 15 finalists were selected from hundreds of entries by a judging panel comprised of critic, writer and teacher Sacha Craddock, Turner Prize nominated artist Mark Titchner and Exeter Phoenix’s curator Matt Burrows.

Exeter Contemporary Open provides an important and prestigious national platform for established and emerging visual artists. This is made possible by the support of long-time sponsor Haines Watts Chartered Accountants.

To find out more, visit www.exetercontemporaryopen.com or visit the exhibition for free at Exeter Phoenix from 10am-5.30pm every day until Sun 10 Nov.

top image: Dinu Li, Nation Family