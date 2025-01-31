Open Myself To | Billie Maree new single comforts and excites

Electro, folky, anthemic, inspirational, and not a little boppy. January might be renown for days of Blues and what not, but Open Myself To, the latest single from Billie Maree is a flourish of wonderful colours from the inside out.

The wistful opening vocals waft past your defences like smoke through a keyhole and before you can say Shazam, you and the tune are transformed. It’s a chest-swelling, body bubbling boost of well-being.

Open Myself To is one of those magic tricks that blend electro science with earthy, mystical somethings, and marks a new direction of the Totnes (that’s in Devon) artist.

“I’ve been following a thread,” says Billie of this new direction.

“A pang of excitement leads me to a sound, so I follow it.”

So far so organic. Here comes the science part…

“I acquired a Prophet Rev 2 synthesiser, and I made a demo in Logic with a drum sampler. It’s exciting to me how the right groove can change the entire vibe of a song.”

Perfectly balanced and way affecting, the song was released mid-January, but points to spring, summer and a new all-over.

“I’ve spent so much of my life immersed in different varieties of ‘pop’’, says Billie. “I’ve spent hours listening to songs on repeat, breaking them down and trying to understand what resonated with me – fully immersed in the landscape of music.

“Since then, I’ve learned to express myself through whatever is flowing out at the time. To trust the evolving of experience, and follow my intuition.

“Everything works out okay, no matter which path you turn down. I’ve spent too much of my life deeply troubled by the wilds of my mind. I’d love to tell my younger self it’s all going to be okay.

“Just chill.”

Open Myself To is an ode to doing what you love and moving at your own pace, and is available now. Open Myself To single Cover.

Courtesy of Jae Spencer Keyse

Open Myself To is an ode to doing what you love and moving at your own pace, and is available now.

top image: Courtesy of Jae Spencer Keyse

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