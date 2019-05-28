Orla Gartland: European tour and new EP announced

0

Orla Gartland announced a European tour in November as she releases her much anticipated Why Am I Like This?

Why Am I Like This EP is a collection of inward-facing songs written over the four years Dublin-born Orla has lived in London.

Super formative years

“Each of these songs explores something I’ve learnt about myself in my late teens through to my early twenties – these super turbulent, super formative years,” she says.

The EP features the track Inevitable which is being shared on Soundcloud today (Tuesday, May 28) to mark the EP release and tour announcement, with the accompanying music video following on Friday 31 May (if you’re reading this before, then tune back and we’ll try to remember to include, and if you’re reading this after, then this whole thing will hopefully be deleted).

The track is a live favourite despite being a break-up ballad… of sorts, Inevitable shows Orla exploring the sad and slow decay of a relationship from the inside out.

Why Am I Like This?

Why Am I Like This? EP also includes the previous singles Why Am I Like This? (February 2019) and Flatline (April 2019). The former was aptly coined “existential pop” and received phenomenal support being the artist’s fastest-growing track to date – with over a million Spotify streams and counting.

Social anxiety

Why Am I Like This? dealt head-on with social anxiety, delivered in Orla’s refreshingly stripped-bare honesty. It’s a style of ‘confessionary pop’ that has seen Orla compared to the likes of icon Stevie Nicks.

An insight into misery

Its follow-up Flatline offered an insight into the misery of one-sided friendships and was a return to Orla’s unique ‘pop’ sound, where universally relatable and melancholy-tinged lyrics are juxtaposed with colourful, multi-layered indie-pop. A sound that has been compared to artists such as St. Vincent, Regina Spektor and HAIM.

Orla has received support from key ‘tastemakers’ such as The Line of Best Fit, Pop Justice and 405, among many others. To date her music has been streamed over 8 million times on Spotify alone, with 180k YouTube subscribers and thousands of loyal online supporters.

Toured with Dodie

This year alone, Orla has toured Europe extensively with Dodie including a date at Roundhouse, London; played a sold-out headline UK/Ireland tour which included two Omeara, London dates, and recently performed Live at Leeds festival.

Now Orla Gartland has announced a headline European tour including a date at her homeland of Dublin, Ireland and a headline show at The Scala, London.

Tickets go on general sale 10am Friday 31st May at: https://www.orlagartland.com/#Tour

NOVEMBER EUROPEAN TOUR:

6th: Boileroom, Guildford, UK

7th: Les Etoiles Theatre, Paris, France

9th: Privatclub, Berlin, Germany

10th: Melkweg, Amsterdam, Netherlands

12th: The Wardrobe, Leeds, UK

13th: SWG3, Glasgow, UK

14th: Academy 3, Manchester UK

15th: Whelan’s, Dublin, Ireland

17th: O2 Institute, Birmingham, UK

18th: Thekla, Bristol, UK

19th: The Haunt, Brighton, UK

20th: Scala, London UK

