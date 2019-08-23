0

Plymouth Philharmonic spokesperson Jane Harker has some exciting news about a Choral Workshop taking place at the end of next month.

Enthusiastic singers invited

Jane writes: ‘Plymouth Philharmonic Choir invites enthusiastic singers to join them in a choral workshop with David Lawrence on Saturday 28 September 2019. The music will be Bob Chilcott’s A Little Jazz Mass, an expressive piece which successfully combines the Latin Mass with the jazz idiom. Some well-known and loved oratorio choruses will complete the programme for the day.

David Lawrence

One of the country’s most versatile conductors, David works with orchestras, symphony choruses and national youth choirs. He was recently nominated for a Gramophone Award for his conducting, and has been honoured with the prestigious award of Associate of the Royal Academy of Music. He travels all over the world conducting and training choral conductors, and Plymouth Philharmonic Choir is very much looking forward to working with him.

Nicholas Danks

The accompanist for the day, Nicholas Danks, is a regular performer with the choir. Nicholas is Director of Music at Corpus Christi College, Cambridge, and lives in Cornwall where he is an organist as well as teaching singing and organ.

Workshops

The workshop takes place at the Phil’s regular rehearsal venue, the Meade King Hall at Plymouth College, Ford Park Road, Plymouth PL4 6RN. Please arrive from 9.30am for registration, tea and coffee, ready to start singing at 10pm. There will be an informal performance at around 4pm to which friends and family are warmly invited free of charge, and the day will end at around 4.30pm’.

The cost for the day, including score hire, is £20. There is a light lunch provided in the dining hall for an extra charge of £5.50, payable on booking.

For more information and a booking form, please visit www.plymouthphilchoir.org, or call Pauline Cornish on 01752 346563.

Philip R Buttall