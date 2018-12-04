Plymouth Uni postgraduate F R E Q U E N C I E S on show

The Plymouth University postgraduate student exhibition F R E Q U E N C I E S is at The Levinsky Gallery at the university.
The showcase of the 2018 Plymouth University postgraduate students features a wide array of contemporary practice.
Work on show includes video; installation; sculpture; performance; photography; book works, objects, texts, critical design, service design and speculative design.
F R E Q U E N C I E S, the title of the show is a reflection of the diverse nature of the students’ work.
It also involves taking charge of the ‘frequency dial’ – we’re thinking your old-fashioned wireless radios – and embracing progress.
Exhibiting students have completed their MA awards in design, contemporary art practice; photography and the land; photography and the book; and photography and writing.
F R E Q U E N C I E S is at The Levinsky Gallery, Plymouth University until Friday 14 December
Opening times: Monday-Friday 10am- 5pm. Saturday 11am -4pm
