Present Makers 2020 exhibition launches online

Thelma Hulbert Gallery (THG) has announced that its next exhibition: Present Makers 2020 will launch online on Saturday 21 November and hopes its doors will reopen again on 2 December.
Skill and diversity
Present Makers 2020 demonstrates the skill and diversity of contemporary crafts people and designer-makers living in the South West and all of the work is for sale. The exhibition showcases creative innovation across craft and design including glass, wood, textiles, prints, ceramics, lighting and jewellery.
Shorts
To highlight the exhibition, THG will showcase the makers’ practice in a new series of ‘MAKERS SHORTS’. Following on from THG’s popular NATURE SHORTS series, these short, fly-on-the-wall films will give an intriguing insight into the maker’s space, revealing their fascinating methods and skills. The first MAKER SHORT ‘Taming the wildwood’ features the woodworking practice of Rosie Brewer. The MAKER SHORTS will be released every Wednesday throughout the exhibition.
Gemma Girvan from Thelma Hulbert Gallery (THG) said: “Although the gallery doors are closed until December, we want to make sure our visitors can still buy from Present Makers. We will be sharing featured makers on our website and via social media.
Supporting local artists
“THG prides itself on working with and supporting the local artist community, which is even more important now. I am particularly excited about the breadth and quality of this year’s collection, celebrating high quality, local craftsmanship. We are proud to support local makers and encourage you to buy local this Christmas. All the work will be able for purchase online at thelmahulbert.com from 21 November.”
Tangle Dreams Bay is new to Present Makers this year. Monika Piotriowska is originally from Poland and creates handmade home décor, fibre jewellery and accessories inspired by nature, from her home in Cornwall.
Rosie Brewer is an artist and designer-maker in both wood and ceramics. She creates a range of functional works as well as one-off art pieces. The items are thoughtfully considered, minimalist and sleek. She crafts everything from sustainably sourced wood, locally grown where possible.
Jessica Cutler is a hand weaver located in the heart of Devon. The inspiration for her work stems from her rural surroundings.
Molly Lemon is a printmaker who specialises in wood engraving. Working onto end grain boxwood as well as holly and lemonwood, Molly engraves images inspired by nature and the rural landscapes surrounding her. Molly works onto each woodblock making thousands of fine marks to make up the final image.
Present Makers 2020 (21 November–24 December). Online exhibition. Please visit thelmahulbert.com for more information.
Present Makers 2020 exhibition launches online - November 19, 2020
