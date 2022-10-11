Print in Action | new art fest to make an impression

0

The inaugural Print in Action arts festival takes place 22-23 October across Plymouth, Devon and is a culmination of six months of Print in Action activities designed to showcase a variety of print techniques and celebrate print in all its inspiring forms.

The Print in Action

Co-ordinated by Real Ideas, The Print in Action weekend will comprise exhibitions, workshops, music, food, talks and masterclasses with the opportunity to connect with like-minded print creatives across the UK and beyond. Celebrating the talent of printmakers of all kinds, more than fifteen professional printmakers, from across the world and the region, will provide demonstrations throughout the two days.

Key international artists include Polish artist Alicja Habisiak-Matczak who is head of the Intaglio Techniques Studio, and Jolanta Rudzka Habisiak, also from Poland, whose work predominantly centres on the art of textiles, alongside her role an academic teacher and rector of the Academy of Fine Arts at Władysław Strzemiński in Łódź.

Demos, talks and workshops

Further UK-based artists providing demos, talks and workshops include Jemma Gunning, Sarah Gillespie, Anita Reynolds, Peter Ursem, Mary Gillett, Simon Ripley, Luke Wade, Sonja Burniston, Victoria Willmott, Alan Qualtrough, Beth Munro and Theo Carter-Weber. Print collectives including the Bristol Print Collective, the Letterpress Collective, Double Elephant, The Printery and Pressing Matters Magazine are also all heading for the Festival.

The Truth Wall

Hoardings at Ocean Studios will be dominated by The Truth Wall – a public statement of what is important, directed through the art of print and creativity by Plymouth-based letterpress artist Alan Qualtrough.

Alan said:

“Freedom of expression is a protected human right. However, many of us stay silent when the world rages around us. The Truth Wall at Print in Action will invite participants to make visual what they feel is important to speak up about in the world. Using a range of letterpress, screen printing and mono printing techniques, the resultant prints will be pasted on the hoardings at Ocean Studios as a public message to the world. Over the duration of the festival, the messages will grow in number and accumulate a powerful collective message.”

Whether consumers or artists are new to print or an expert in a variety of print practices, there’s something for everyone at this wide-ranging festival. The diverse range of printmakers will provide live demonstrations, workshops and masterclasses for people of all abilities.

Market stalls, food, live music and fashion

There will also be market stalls, food and live music, as well as a fashion show with a variety of prints and patterns created for clothing fashionistas. Original pieces will be available to buy at the Print Pop Up Shop, and a market showcasing a variety of printmakers and suppliers, meaning festivalgoers can find something unique to take home with them or make a connection with an artist or supplier.

It is the first time there has been a collaborative focus on printmaking and showcasing Plymouth city-wide talent across the area.

Venues to host the festival are:

Ocean Studios at Royal William Yard;

The Printery, Mutley Plain;

The Craft House, near The Barbican; and

the Arts University, Tavistock Place.

Francesca Hawkesworth, programme co-ordinator, at Real Ideas explains:

“This festival showcases our thriving print community across Plymouth, whilst bringing together individual print artists, and print collectives from across the UK, and beyond with our Polish artists. Print in Action also introduces the whole community of Plymouth to printmaking in all its art forms. It is an opportunity for all forms of artists to come and immerse themselves in the print making practice, but also for adults who may not have an artistic background to explore their creativity, while learning a new skill. We also hope to inspire younger generations to pick up an apron and get inky, and to open up the world of contemporary printmaking in new and exciting ways, whilst bringing professional printmakers together in our Ocean City.”

Print in Action festival To find out more about Print in Action, book workshops, and reserve tickets for the finale festival, visit printinaction-festival.co.uk. Tickets: Adult day or evening pass £10, children £5. £15 for combined day and evening pass. Tickets via website. Masterclasses are available to book separately from £50. Doors open 10am.