Restless | Viv Gordon walks a survivors journey

Viv Gordon, a theatre-maker and survivor activist, has walked more than 100 miles across the South Devon Coast path as part of her project, Restless. Whilst walking across the coastal landscapes Viv used her experience of childhood domestic abuse to write poems and songs about survivor journeys – navigating challenging territory, being on the edge and the simple act of putting one foot in front of the other.

Last week, Viv’s returned to the South Devon Coast with others who have survived challenging life experiences and has been meeting with people from the Women’s Centre Cornwall, MoMENtum, Sunflower and Rape Crisis.

As they walk together, Viv and a number of allies have been taking part in creative activities which respond to the South Devon coastal landscape.

Walking and activism

‘Walking and being in nature have always been a place of solace and sanctuary for me,’ said Viv. ‘There is a very primal link between walking and activism – what do we do if we don’t like something? We walk out. How do we protest? We march. Being in nature gives me a great sense of perspective, everything has its own cycles and flow, the adaptability is incredible – the image of a tree on a clifftop is a good example, battered by the wind it bends into new extraordinary shapes but it is not broken.

#MyLineInTheSand

As part of the Restless project, Viv is inviting people to show solidarity by drawing lines in the sand that share words of community, connection and belonging. Words can be written on the beach or by anywhere using any materials – contributions have been made with seaweed, driftwood and even with tomato ketchup and shared using the hashtag #MyLineInTheSand.

Community

Viv Gordon said: ‘Anyone can get involved whether you’re a survivor, know a survivor or just care about the issue. The survivor experience is often a lonely one so we want to create a community where we can feel welcome, accepted and know that our voices are being heard.’



To find out more about Restless and to contribute to My Line In The Sand visit https://www.vivgordon.com/restless