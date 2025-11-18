River of Soul | space for connection launches new album from Charlotte Mabon

A leading voice in the ‘medicine-folk’ scene, Totnes-based singer-songwriter Charlotte Mabon’s music blends poetic lyrics, layered harmonies and globe-spanning instrumentation to explore grief, emotional resilience and our connection with nature.

Waves and sky

Charlotte’s songwriting journey began during a 21-day sailing trip across the Atlantic. “I found the kind of space and time you never find elsewhere – no distractions, just the waves and the sky,” she recalls. “Sometimes I was frightened by the sea’s epic power. Other times I was lulled, like a baby in a cradle. That’s when the music started to flow.”

Emotionally stirring

The result is River of Soul – a profoundly reflective, emotionally stirring collection that draws on Japanese and Middle Eastern instrumentation alongside vocals, strings and guitar. The album’s lead single, Dance Our Dues, has already struck a chord with listeners online.

River of Soul also reflects Charlotte’s experience as a mother, offering what she describes as “a prayer for future generations” in a time of uncertainty.

Charlotte’s music has previously been championed by BBC Introducing and the I Pledge 2 Talk suicide-awareness campaign. Charlotte also spearheaded the acclaimed fundraising album Each Life Sacred, featuring Johnny Flynn and Anoushka Shankar. Promoted heavily via social media, the campaign raised over £30,000 for War Child’s work with children in Gaza – with £12,000 coming directly from Johnny Flynn’s online post.

Magical

Born in Suffolk, Charlotte first visited Totnes as a teenager before eventually making it her home in 2007. “I walked up the high street and thought, this is where I belong,” she says. “Totnes has such glorious nature – Dartmoor, the sea, and this magical sense of community.

“People say they cry at my gigs – but in a good way,” says Charlotte. “If the songs help someone open up, connect, or just remember they’re not alone, then I feel I’ve achieved something meaningful.”

Charlotte Mabon will launch her long-awaited debut album River of Soul with a live concert at The Hairy Barista, 82 High St, TQ9 5SN, on Saturday 6 December. Get your tickets

The December 6 concert promises to be an immersive, heartfelt evening of storytelling, stillness, live music with special guests, and space for reflection and movement – creating what Charlotte calls “a kind of ceremony, where each song has its own energy.”

top image: Charlotte Mabon. Courtesy of Anouska Beckwith

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