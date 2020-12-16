Sianan Bunt wins Brownston Gallery Fresh Talent Award 2020

0

Graduate of Plymouth College of Art’s BA (Hons) Painting, Drawing & Printmaking course, Sianan Bunt, has won The Brownston Gallery’s Fresh Talent Award for 2020 with her series of paintings ‘Life Goes On’.

A Winter’s Tale

The series is currently being shown alongside other local artists including Teresa Pemberton, Simeon Stafford and fellow Plymouth College of Art BA (Hons) Painting, Drawing & Printmaking graduate Julie Ellis, as part of The Brownston Gallery’s annual Winter Exhibition, ‘A Winter’s Tale’ that runs until the end of January.

Inspired by artists such as Vincent Van Gogh, Chris Guest and Anthony Micallef, Sianan, based in Eggbuckland in Plymouth, began the painting series during lockdown, with her boyfriend as her subject matter.

Sianan said: “My inspiration was my boyfriend James. He was also in his final year of university, studying Architecture at the University of Lincoln, but managed to rush home to Plymouth before the first national lockdown hit.

Unique and stressful

“With my mum and her partner being key workers, I spent the majority of my time at home alone, so James temporarily moved in with us to keep me company. We both spent our final few months of university sitting around the dining room table, laptops plugged in and surrounded by books. It was a truly unique, but also stressful, experience.

“With not much to do when not working from home or taking part in our daily hour of exercise, I witnessed pretty much every emotion from him as we lived through the lockdown. That’s what ended up inspiring me to document that through the four paintings, which progressed onto the ‘Life Goes On’ series.”

The Brownston Gallery

The Brownston Gallery is one of the leading contemporary fine art galleries based in Modbury, South Devon, representing a number of established and emerging artists whose styles range from abstract to figurative, psychedelic to portraiture, maritime to landscape.

‘A Winter’s Tale’ is The Brownston Gallery’s annual Winter Exhibition for 2020, where Sianan’s work is being exhibited alongside other local artists such as Teresa Pemberton and Simeon Stafford, as well as fellow Painting, Drawing & Printmaking graduate Julie Ellis, who had her debut exhibition ‘Mists of Time’ at The Brownston Gallery back in 2016.

Sianan Bunt, who started her creative journey with Plymouth College of Art in our Pre-Degree centre, studying UAL Extended Diploma in Art & Design, said of her studies at the college during the pandemic, said: “My final term at Plymouth College of Art was definitely interesting and did not go as I had expected.

Life Goes on

“It goes without question that my final modules were impacted by Covid-19. It took me a while to adjust to working from home, but if it wasn’t for Covid-19, I would never have made the ‘Life Goes On’ series, so in some aspect, there is some positivity from all of this.”

“I plan to keep making artwork, and I’d like to go down the route of becoming an art therapist. I’ve always looked at art as a way of expressing my emotions and feelings and as a tool for discovering more about others as creative individuals. I’ve always had a caring mind set, so both naturally go hand in hand.”

You can catch The Brownston Gallery’s annual Winter Exhibition, ‘A Winter’s Tale’ running to 31 January 2021.



Visit The Brownston Gallery’s website for more details. Keep up to date with Sianan Bunt’s work on her Instagram page @sianan_art.