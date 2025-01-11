Simplicity and the supernatural | Aaban Aslam inspired for first graphic novel

A talented 17-year-old artist from North Devon has completed the first chapter of his debut graphic novel commissioned by rural arts organisation Beaford Arts.

When Aaban Aslam embarked on his year 10 work experience with Beaford Arts in 2023 he was asked what he liked about his hometown Barnstaple…his reply, ‘nothing really, it’s just a place where my parents chose to live and that I’ve grown up in.’

Fast forward to January 2025 and Aaban has launched the first chapter of his debut graphic novel that is set in and inspired by Barnstaple, North Devon!

Incredibly gifted

Aaban had brought his sketchbook with him on his first day of the week’s work placement and it was instantly clear to the Beaford team that he was an incredibly gifted artist, but as often happens to young people living in rural communities, Aaban felt a disconnect in his sense of place.

Connect

Beaford Arts is a North Devon based charity that explores heritage, environment and arts with the aim of connecting audiences and artists with the local landscape and so it quickly became Director, Mark Wallace’s objective to challenge Aaban to find a way to connect with North Devon.

Local history and folklore

“We commissioned Aaban to develop the first chapter of his debut graphic novel set in North Devon,” explains Mark. “We introduced him to local creative professionals through whom he could develop his knowledge of local history and folklore. The coming generation will lead tomorrow’s arts and culture, and it’s both exciting and inspiring to share their visions as they take shape today.”

Archive

During the research phase of the commission Aaban was introduced to the Beaford Archive, a collection of over 80,000 photographs taken by James Ravilious and Roger Deakins capturing life in North Devon in the 1970s and 80s. Aaban immediately resonated with these black and white images, and he began to set the scene for his novel.

Simplicity and supernatural

“At first, I was hesitant to set my story here. I figured: ‘this’ll be boring’” explains Aaban, “However, as I looked through the Beaford Archive, and the photography of Deakins and Ravilious, I began to feel inspired. The simplicity of cottages, farmers, and the country air suddenly felt freeing to contrast against supernatural themes. While Barnstaple was not my first choice for a setting, it suddenly became the perfect place for this story, and for the character as well.”

Style and spirit

The inspiration he found from the Beaford Archive is clearly reflected throughout the stunning final artwork. He perfectly captures the spirit of James Ravilious and Roger Deakins, adding his own sense of style and adventure as he introduces the audience to his feisty female lead. He didn’t only accept the challenge set to him by Beaford, he surpassed all expectations and in viewing North Devon through a different lens found the perfect scene to set his story in, his own doorstep!

Filled with passion

“The experience of working at and with Beaford for the past year has been enlightening. As my first job, it doesn’t get much more relevant to my passions than this. Every one of the staff there is so filled with passion for the arts and the culture of North Devon that it’s nigh impossible not to begin to share that enthusiasm,” says Aaban.

The Widening Gyre, Chapter One: First Impression can be viewed at beaford.org/thewideninggyre

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