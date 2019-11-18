Skinny Lister | The Story Is… UK tour continues from Exeter

0

When we heard the words ‘punk / folk sextet Skinny Lister’, we were in! Then we heard they were starting their Christmas run in – or 2019 run out (you decided) – in Exeter, and the folk / punk hair on the back of our necks stood on end.

The Exeter Lemon Grove gig is all part of the Skinny Lister closing out their The Story Is… album tour. After Exeter their are putting their sat nav into overdrive as they pinball around the country.

Second Amendment single

Their new Second Amendment single (a remix from the album track), has a video which finds the London sextet cast as pilgrims crossing the ocean in search of a new home. Something more people are threatening to do.

Dressed head-to-toe in costume typical of the 18th century, the good ship Skinny and its crew make ground upon the shores of a strange new land. Though it quickly becomes apparent they may not be first settlers to arrive there…

Out of step

Frontman Dan Heptinstall told ArtsCulture: “As well as being a great excuse to dress up in late 18th century costume, the video is designed to illustrate how out of step the Second Amendment is with the modern world.

“Wearing clothes contemporary to its creation, we land from the sea into a modern age where we’re completely out of place. The muskets are fake by the way!”

Skinny Lister are just back from a US and Canada tour.

‘We love America’

“The first thing to say here is that we love America,” said Dan.

“We enjoy touring there and our fans and friends all across the country have been amazing to us over the years. We’re not trying to alienate anyone or suggesting people with alternative beliefs would not be welcome at a Skinny show. On the contrary everyone is welcome…

“We realise [The Second Amendment] is a very complex and emotive issue, but we do heavily question US gun laws. Laws that were designed during the musket era for taking up arms against a ‘tyrannical government’ have little relevance today. Gun death stats in the US speak for themselves – approaching 40,000 per year.

“The ongoing argument to tackle the problem by adding more guns – such as proposals to arm teachers feels out of control.

A discussion worth having

“The song’s mention of God is not to criticise those with deeply held religious beliefs, but rather those who use God to support their defence of the Second Amendment. The track has already opened up some interesting conversations with our American friends. And we think it’s a discussion worth having.”

Skinny Lister are a band worth watching!

SKINNY LISTER: ‘THE STORY IS…’ 2019 TOUR WINTER – UK DATES

NOVEMBER

27 – Lemon Grove, Exeter

28 – The Parish, Huddersfield

29 – The Crescent, York

30 – Arts Centre, Liverpool

DECEMBER

4 – Portsmouth, Wedgewood Rooms

5 – West End Centre, Aldershot

6 – The Castle & Falcon, Birmingham

7 – The Polar Bear, Hull

10 – Bootleg Social, Blackpool

11 – The Leadmill, Sheffield

12 – The Globe, Cardiff

13 – Wroot Rocks, Doncaster

14 – The Garage, London (XMAS BASH)

Tickets on sale now at: https://skinnylister.com/live-shows/

