Small art big secrets | the jewel-like miniatures of Nicholas Hilliard

Secrets will be revealed this month at The Arts Society Teignbridge’s talk on the jewel-like miniatures of Nicholas Hilliard, the acclaimed Elizabethan artist, born in Exeter in 1547. How he captured glowing, delicate and intimate details of Elizabethans through colour, pattern, symbolism and likeness together with insights into the thoughts and practices of 16th century artists.

Dr Gillian White

TAST welomes Dr Gillian White, specialist in the history and visual arts of the late medieval 16th-century England to tell us more.

The talk takes place at The Arts Society Teignbridge’s usual venue, The Courtenay Centre, Newton Abbot on Thursday February 13 at 10.30am.

Visitors are most welcome. Tickets can be bought on-line or bought on the door by cash or card.

The Arts Society Teignbridge is part of an international association with branches across the UK and Europe and is now a leading arts education and conservation charity. Every month members meet for coffee and listen to expert speakers sharing their specialist knowledge of the arts. The society also arranges Special Interest Days, visits to places of interest, art related holidays and various social functions.

Next month to celebrate the centenary of the 400th anniversary of Charles I’s succession they’ll be finding out about the King’s obsession for collecting works of art.

Find out more by visiting: www.theartssocietyteignbridge.org.uk

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