SPLAT! | play, imagination and mess to make sense of the world

Playful, vibrant and language free children’s theatre show SPLAT! is hitting the road on a UK tour from May-August,calling into Exeter along the way. SPLAT! is a high-energy physical comedy about art, creativity and collaboration and it’s heading to 25 destinations across the country in 2025.

Created for children aged 3 to 7 (and their grown-ups), this playful and engaging production was devised in collaboration with award-winning deaf artist, filmmaker and performer Brian Duffy who co-created Small World the first sitcom in British Sign Language. It is completely accessible for deaf audiences, non-English speaking audiences and small children who are yet to get to grips with words as no language is spoken throughout.

A journey through history

SPLAT! takes place inside a vibrant artist’s studio where two aspiring painters – one neat, precise, and serious, the other chaotic, messy, and full of mischief – must learn to work together. As they navigate their artistic differences, they take the audience on a journey through the history of art from ancient cave paintings to modern masterpieces.

Clowning and comedy

This journey is full of clowning, movement and slapstick comedy, creating an interactive and sensory-rich experience and a stage that starts pristine and ends in a glorious explosion of colour and mess. Young audiences are invited to engage, explore, and celebrate their own creative instincts and to enquire about the vibrant, messy world that has been created before their eyes.

Collaboration

SPLAT! explores themes of collaboration, play and spontaneity, all through a wordless, visually striking performance packed with colour, music, and surprises. The show embraces the philosophy behind Picasso’s famous words:

SPLAT!’s two characters are designed to reflect the two opposite hemispheres of the brain; one logical and ordered, the other free-spirited and unpredictable. Bringing to life the ever-changing world of art, the two heroes move between chaotic creativity and structured order, reflecting how artistic movements have evolved throughout history. From the Renaissance to Romanticism to Impressionism to Surrealism, all the way through to Pop Art and Graffiti, children can learn about the history of these movements and discover iconic images from artists such as Van Gogh, Da Vinci, Frida Kahlo, Andy Warhol, Damien Hirst and Banksy.

The importance of play

SPLAT! was developed in response to the global conversations about children’s education that emerged during the 2020 pandemic. This production champions the belief and research that shows alongside typical curriculum-based education, children need creative freedom, playfulness, and joyful exploration. Studies show that children are born to learn through play and that doing so improves cognitive, social, emotional and physical development, reduces stress and builds self-esteem and confidence. Child mental-health experts emphasised the importance of play in children’s development, urging schools to prioritise it over academic progress. At the time, Dr Jenny Gibson from the University of Cambridge, said: “It’s easy to dismiss play as unimportant, but for children, playing with friends and classmates has a very significant impact on their social development.”

For more on SPLAT! go to their website.

Full 2025 UK Tour Dates

May

24 – Everyman Theatre, CHELTENHAM

26 – The Quay Theatre, SUDBURY

27 – Chipping Norton Theatre, CHIPPING NORTON

28 – Theatre By The Lake, KESWICK

30 – Chelmsford Theatre, CHELMSFORD

June

1 Lakeside Theatre, NOTTINGHAM

7 – Pegasus Theatre, OXFORD

8 – Greenwich Theatre, GREENWICH

July

5 & 6 – Beacon Arts Centre, GREENOCK

7 – Theatre Royal, DUMFRIES

9 – The Gaeity, AYR

10 – The Brunton, HADDINGTON

12 – MAC, BIRMINGHAM

13 – McMillan Theatre, BRIDGWATER

15 – South Hill Park Arts, BRACKNELL

22 & 23 – Garrick Studio, LICHFIELD

27– The Arc, WINCHESTER

31 July – Rosehill Theatre, CUMBRIA

August

2 – Blackfriars Arts Centre, BOSTON

6 – Civic Theatre, STOURPORT

7 – Exeter Phoenix, EXETER

9 – The Spring Arts and Heritage Centre, HAVANT

10 – Mercury Theatre, COLCHESTER

12 – Woodville Theatre, GRAVESEND

22 & 23 – Bellerby Studio, GUILDFORD

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