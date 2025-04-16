Ten Steps to 10 venues | dreamy collab pushes live boundaries in new tour

New Yorker Max ZT, and Black Country tunesmith Dan Whitehouse will reunite for the third time in June 2025, touring their exquisite, critically-acclaimed album Ten Steps to 10 venues across the UK.

Mastery

This dreamy collab fuses virtuosic instrumental mastery with soulful song and spoken word, drawing on Dan’s experiences living in Tokyo, Japan, which alongside Max’s deft touch, makes for a captivating, boundary-pushing live experience.

Grammy-nominated Max ZT’s groundbreaking compositional style takes cues from an array of influences, from his training with the Cissokho griot family in Senegal and santoor master Pandit Shivkumar Sharma in India, to his deep love of Irish folk.

Live in the now

“Our album and our show incorporate elements of improvisation, because we are trying to live in the now as much as possible,” says Max. “Musically speaking, that’s enlightenment. That’s the real deal. ”

Dan’s mellifluous vocal and “subtle, delicate melodies” (Sunday Times) deliver lyrics inspired by themes of fatherhood, his life in Japan, golf swings as a metaphor for life and the bungled US withdrawal from Afghanistan. His carefully wrought, sometimes improvised words, plus Max’s playing, elevate audiences to new musical planes.

Going with the flow

“Ten Steps is about tapping into the mood of the present moment, going with the flow,” says Dan. “After four years of playing together, we’re more fluid and in-sync than ever.”

The pair first met online during Covid (Max was in Brooklyn, and Dan was stranded in Japan) through the international folk music project Global Music Match. “Like online dating for musicians,” jokes Dan.

Musical craftsmanship

“It was interesting how effortless our songwriting collaboration was, from the start.” Each and every live performance is a singular, unrepeatable moment of connection – as much about living in the moment as it is about musical craftsmanship. Alongside Ten Steps, Max and Dan also bring pieces from their solo repertoires.

A dance of 10 steps

“Ten Steps is the title track of our 2023 album release, and one of our earliest collaborations,” says Dan. “Max composed a piece in 10/4 time. Upon listening, I heard it as a dance of 10 steps. At the time, I was standing on the precipice of a big change in my personal life – my young son moved to Tokyo with his Japanese mother. I took a flight out east to visit them in Jan 2020 and we all know what happened next in the world!

“But it wasn’t just Covid that kept me landlocked in Japan – I suffered an injury to my ear that meant I was unable to fly. What followed was 18 months on a deep dive into Japanese culture.

Strength

“When I eventually had to leave Japan – my son was only six at the time – I felt the journey was impossible, so I wrote these words as a letter to him, wishing him well and sending strength for the steps he had to take ahead into this new world, apart.

“I now appreciate that leaving will always eventually be followed with an arrival.”

Max says: “Ten Steps is written in a jurjuna – a rhythm from Armernia, and it is indeed often used in folkloric dance. Coupled with Dan’s words to his son, we felt this was a perfect first piece to start the journey of the album.”

Ten Steps tour

Thurs 19.06 Great Hall Dartington

Fri 20.06 Waterside Arts, Sale

Sat 21.06 Water Yeat Village Hall

Sun 22.06 The Cluny, Newcastle United

Mon 23.06 The Old Bell Hotel Derby

Tues 24.06 Stroud Valley Arts Space: Brunel Goods Shed

Weds 25.06 Green Note, London

Fri 27.06 St Edith Folk

Sat 28.06 The David Hall South Petherton

Sun 29.06 Royal Birmingham Conservatoire

For tickets visit https://www.dan-whitehouse.com/live/

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