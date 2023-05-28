The Artist | world premiere stage adaptation 

Michel Hazanavicius’ multi–Academy Award-winning film The Artist will begin its journey with a strictly limited run at Theatre Royal Plymouth from Saturday 11 May 2024 with public booking from Friday 9 June 2023.

Watch interviews with the creative team here.

The Artist is a McOnie Company production produced by Theatre Royal Plymouth, The McOnie Company, Playful Productions, Bill Damaschke, Stephen and Nancy Gabriel and Underbelly.

The Artist – Lindsey Ferrentino and Drew McOnie. Courtesy of Matt Murphy

In 1920s Hollywood the business of making dreams come true is in full swing.

Silent movie icon George Valentin has long been the darling of the silver screen when he falls for aspiring actress Peppy Miller.

But while her star is about to rise, his might soon flicker out: amidst all the glamour, laughter and romance, the silent movie industry is on the brink of a revolution.

With the Talkies on their way, George must either find his voice in a brave new world or lose everything he holds dear to a bygone era.

The Artist has mesmerised film audiences across the world for over a decade, winning five Academy Awards, seven BAFTAs and three Golden Globe Awards. Now the beguiling love story is reinvented for the stage in a dazzling celebration of silent cinema that blends cutting-edge theatre-making with iconic music of the period.

Drew McOnie, Artistic Director of The McOnie Company, said: “Creating the world premiere stage adaptation of The Artist marks not only the start of a new era in my life as a theatre maker but also an arrival moment for The McOnie Company. I have held its development close to my heart for many years having been mesmerised by the original film.

“To be joined by such an extraordinary creative team is thrilling and I am so grateful to the team at Theatre Royal Plymouth for supporting our vision of this story and giving us a creative home to launch this special project. Having the support of Michel Hazanavicius, the mastermind behind the original film, is incredibly important to all of us and it’s an honour to bring this beloved story to the stage.

“The Artist shows us that even within this noisy world we can find our voice if we listen with our hearts.”

James Mackenzie-Blackman, Chief Executive and Executive Producer of Theatre Royal Plymouth said: “We couldn’t be more thrilled to be producing the world premiere production of The McOnie Company’s The Artist, here in Plymouth. I have known Drew for many years, admired his work for many more and have no doubt, with his equally talented creative team, that they will create an extraordinary evening of theatre that will breathe new life into this beautiful story.”