The Arts Society Teignbridge | deep dives into culture

Exploring, unravelling, embracing and explaining the cultural landscape, hinterland and often pie-in-the-sky ambition is no mean feat, and something that fuels the enquiry and connection of The Arts Society Teignbridge.

With a full range of lectures and events, The Arts Society Teignbridge pries into a whole series of arts and culture issues to open up, explain while bringing people together in their insight and enjoyment.

“We meet monthly from October to June each year at the Courtenay Centre in Newton Abbot and online via Zoom web video conferencing,” Frances Moule, chair of The Arts Society Teignbridge, told ArtsCulture.

“We meet monthly from October to June each year at the Courtenay Centre in Newton Abbot and online via Zoom web video conferencing.

“Our programme of lectures is wide-ranging and led by renowned experts in their field who explore topics in art, architecture, music and sculpture. We also organise social gatherings, visits and special interest days offering a deeper dive into a particular subject.

“We champion the arts in Teignbridge and are involved in various educational and cultural projects throughout the community. We are proud to sponsor arts workshops in our local primary schools and to offer volunteer opportunities for projects around the area.”

Individual tickets to events are available, or you could get a season membership to access all the talks. Here’s what’s on offer.

Women Artists from Gentileschi to Emin Until the 1970s an Art History student may well believe there were no women artists in the entre history of Western Art, as none appeared in key texts. This lecture will discover Old Mistresses and look at contemporary women artists. Lynne Gibson

Thursday 14 November 2024 Get your tickets Damien Hirst This lecture aims to show the serious side behind the headlines, his artistic origins, his influences, and why he makes what he does. Looking at various repeating themes, the lecture gives an overview of his career showing how his work is innovative, daring, and challenging. It is not aimed to convert those who are sceptics but will help to put him in context. David Worthington

Thursday 12 December 2024 Get your tickets David Hockney: The Old Master of the Modern World From the early sixties, when he left the Royal College of Art more famous than his teachers, Hockney’s paintings have shown a charm and humour that sets them apart from others of his generation. From the early abstract expressionist images, through his famous Californian scenes of swimming pools to the photo-montages, this lecture follows the career of an artist whose wit and imagination has never faltered. Douglas Skeggs

Thursday 9 January 2025 Get your tickets Nicholas Hilliard and the Art of the Miniature Nicholas Hilliard captured a glowing, delicate and intimate image of the Elizabethans in his jewel-like portrait miniatures. This lecture outlines Hilliard’s career and explores the changing styles demanded by his patrons. Dr Gillian White

Thursday 13 February 2025 Get your tickets Charles I: King and Collector This lecture celebrates the 400th Anniversary of Charles I’s accession to the throne in 1625. Charles I’s obsession for collecting works of art began when the 24-year-old became King in 1625, and purchased the fabulous collection of the Gonzaga Dukes of Mantua and he engaged Peter Paul Rubens and appointed Anthony van Dyck as his Court Artist. Barbara Askew

Thursday 13 March 2025 Get your tickets The Art of Pieter Brueghel the Elder: Peasant Pastimes Pieter Brueghel the Elder (who died in 1569) is probably best known for his colourful depictions of peasants making merry or toiling in the fields. He lived in a time of religious and political turmoil that is evident in some of his ‘darker’ works. This lecture will show that there is more to Brueghel than peasant painting. Dr Sophie Oosterwijk

Thursday 10 April 2025 Get your tickets Great Railway Stations: Evoking the Spirit of Romance and Adventure Ian Swankie will take you on a journey around some of the most evocative stations in the world. He will look not only at the magnificent architecture and engineering but the numerous artworks within the stations and many depictions of stations in art – like Claude Monet’s Gare St Lazare. Despite any misconceptions, this lecture will be lavish, colourful and fun. Get your tickets John Singer Sargent: The Private Radical Whether drawing duchesses or portraying princes, John Singer Sargent (1856–1925) was high society’s leading portraitist. Flaunting a consummate technique, his luxurious canvases mirrored his subjects’ wealth. Sargent certainly scandalised Parisian society and the city’s Salon with his frank depictions of human sexuality. This talk charts the artist’s life and his prolific output, showing that, Sargent was always on the cusp of seismic change. Gavin Plumley

Thursday 12 June 2025 Get your tickets

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