The Charlatans | Winter tour and A Head Full of Ideas

0

Celebrating their 30th anniversary with a new best-of compilation ‘A Head Full of Ideas’, The Charlatans will be hitting the road next week to showcase all the best moments from a career spanning 13 Top-40 studio albums and 22 hit singles. They will be calling into Exeter Great Hall on 14 December.

A Head Full of Ideas will sum up their remarkable progress from 1990 Manchester scene hopefuls to one of the UK’s most enduring bands.

Highs and lows

Over the years, the band have notched up 13 Top 40 studio albums – three of them number ones – alongside 22 hit singles, four of them top 10. The rollercoaster highs have been accompanied by some shattering lows, any which one of them could have felled a less resilient band, from nervous breakdowns to near bankruptcy and the deaths of two founder members.

Transforming

Somehow, they have not just carried on but adapted and transformed. The classic Charlatans sound – driving Hammond organ, Northern Soul and house-influenced rhythms, swaggering guitars and Tim Burgess’s sunny yet somehow yearning vocal – is instantly recognisable.

And in spite of everything they have been through their music is now more relevant than ever, The Guardian described their last album, Different Days as “one of their best ever”.

Tour

In celebration of the new best-of album, an accompanying Winter Tour will begin at Belfast, Limelight 22/11/21 and finish in Aberdeen on 20/12/21. With tickets on sale now, full dates and details are as follows:



30TH ANNIVERSARY – LIVE DATES:

November 2021

22nd Belfast, Limelight

23rd Dublin, Olympia

25th Buckley, The Tivoli

26th Bristol, O2 Academy

27th Birmingham, O2 Academy

29th Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion

30th Bournemouth, Academy



December 2021

02nd Oxford, O2 Academy

03rd Cambridge, Corn Exchange

04th Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

06th Lincoln, Engine Shed

08th Liverpool, Invisible Wind Factory

09th Newcastle, City Hall

10th London, Brixton Academy

14th Exeter, Great Hall

16th Nottingham, Rock City

17th Leeds, O2 Academy

18th Glasgow, O2 Academy

20th Aberdeen, Music Hall

21st Edinburgh, Corn Exchange

Tickets are on sale now, available from: https://www.thecharlatans.net/gigs