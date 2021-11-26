0

This year, Christmas gets camper. Podcast phenomenon The Guilty Feminist will be presenting a uniquely festive event.

Hosts Deborah Frances White (The Guilty Feminist, Question Time) and Tom Allen (Mock the Week, 8 out of 10 Cats Does Countdown) will preside over an evening of LGBTQ+ themed entertainment. The Guilty Feminist Presents: CAMP AS CHRISTMAS will be packed with comedy, music, conversation and even a live auction (prizes include a personalised video from Fleabag’s Andrew Scott).

Guests already confirmed are Sandi Toksvig, Russell Tovey and Rob Diament from the Talk Art podcast, plus Guilty Feminist favourites Grace Petrie and Jessica Fostekew.

Money raised by the event will go to They Say it Loud Club, which assists LGBTQ+ refugees and CanDo, a pioneering early warning system for Syrian schools, giving children a chance to evacuate during aerial attacks.

The Guilty Feminist Presents: CAMP AS CHRISTMAS offers you an evening of sparkle and wit – a perfect way to kick off your 2021 Christmas in style.

The Guilty Feminist Presents CAMP AS CHRISTMAS takes place at the Union Chapel, London on December 16.

🎟️ For ticket information, visit: the Guilty Feminist site or Union Chapel.