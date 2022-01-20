The Howl & The Hum | January Revive Live tour

0

THE HOWL & THE HUM are pleased to present the official video for “Thumbs Up”.

We don’t hug enough. Yes, there’s a pandemic, etc, etc, but watching the video for Thumbs Up from alt/folk three-piece The Howl & The Hum you want the comfort and connection of a big hug.

Struggles with small town life

Filmed in an ex-coal mining commuter settlement in the heart of the Rhondda Valley of South Wales, the video follows the story of a young man and his struggles with, and love affairs with, small town life.

It’s directed by Matthew Thorne and is a partner story to the short film for The Howl & The Hum’s Boy Racer”, which he also directed.

Connections

“I approached Matthew with the song saying we could approach the video with a lens on mental health, masculinity and silence, and he almost immediately answered with this idea encompassing the Rhondda valleys, where serendipitously both of our families are from, so there’s a bunch of odd connections there (family members living on the same street etc),” said Howl & The Hum’s Sam Griffiths.

The video explores themes of brotherhood, fatherhood and masculine connection.

“It’s a story of everything that we all know in different shades in the pattern of growth as a young man,” says Matthew.

Different shades

“A story of late night takeaways (and the fights they cause), of watching Dad who never spoke about his feelings cry as he sings in the Men’s club, of watching your friend wipe the blood from his knuckles after he beat his hands against the brick wall of the Pub after his missus left because that’s how he watched his Dad do it, of Uncles who protect you, and Aunties who throw you out the door. Images of Grandma’s knitting set against porno, early loves, blow ups with close friends & facing fear.”

Sam says: “This song was written in the silence after suicides of friends, during depressive episodes, and over non-existent conversations about how we communicate our feelings: our highs, our lows, our loves and losses.”

Live

Now on tour (check out the dates below)The Howl & The Hum have also released the full performance of their hometown York Minster sell out gig for fans everywhere to experience and re-live. Listen to the ‘Live At York Minster’ album here: https://thath.ffm.to/laym-album.oyd

Tour

The Howl & The Hum kickstart 2022 with a string of intimate dates in their January Revive Live Tour this month. Details below.

THE HOWL & THE HUM – 2022 TOUR DATES

‘JANUARY REVIVE LIVE TOUR’

19 Jan – STOCKTON-ON-TEES, KU

20 Jan – PRESTON, Ferret

21 Jan – LEICESTER, Soundhouse

22 Jan – NORWICH, Arts Centre

25 Jan – TUNBRIDGE WELL, Forum

26 Jan – EXETER, Cavern

12 Apr – EDINBURGH, Sneaky Pete’s

13 Apr – DUNDEE, Beat Generator

Tickets on sale now:

https://www.thehowlandthehum.com/tour-dates



* * * * *The Howl & The Hum are: Sam Griffiths // Bradley Blackwell // Conor Hirons