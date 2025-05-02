The Perfect Circle | A golden thread of time so precious

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Dan Whitehouse and Grammy-nominated hammered dulcimer virtuoso Max ZT release their new single The Perfect Circle, recorded live at Peter Gabriel’s iconic Real World Studios with an accompanying live video, on 16 May.

Compelled

“This song is based on a poem by my friend Katie Whitehouse (no relation)” says Dan. “When I first read her poem, it was a breath of fresh air – like pulling the curtains wide on a glorious morning and letting the light flood in. I felt compelled to sing.”

This thoughtful, distinctly zen track intertwines Dan’s rich vocals with Max’s sublime dulcimer flows, radiating harmony in a soundscape resonant with optimism and joy.

Katie describes the poem as “my hymn of appreciation for the perfect circle of 24 hours – a prayer that I remember to always seek beauty within the daily grind.

“Time is so precious. Looking at the sky always reminds me of this.”

Golden

Katie’s poem weaves through the piece like a gossamer golden thread – inspiring meditative reflection on how we find grace and wonder among the prosaic.

The video was filmed at Peter Gabriel’s iconic Real World Studios, just outside Bath, where the single was also recorded. “Real World is so much more than a studio,” says Dan. “It’s a community – a little music village. Very few studios have space to record live comfortably, and at the same time have such great natural acoustics.”

This very special take on The Perfect Circle is a live version of one of the tracks from the duo’s critically acclaimed Ten Steps LP, released in September 2023.

Elan

As ever, Max’s signature improvisational brilliance lends atmospheric elan to Dan’s soulful and tender vocal and. The Perfect Circle is a celebration of life’s cyclical nature and the small, profound moments that are the essence of our existence.

The Perfect Cirlce is available from 16 May on all streaming services, including Bandcamp

Ten Steps Dan Whitehouse & Max ZT (Peter J Millson)

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