The Twang: Dream single released ahead of and tour

“I just started writing down all my dreams (ones I woke up remembering) as like everyone’s, my dreams are weird as fuck especially during a night in the spare room when I’ve been misbehaving,” so began the creative journey of Phil Etheridge of the Twang about their new single Dream

“Jon came up with that insane bassline and I picked lines from my morning ramblings and spat um over the top. That’s about the size of it.”

Dream is the second single from The Twang’s long awaited forthcoming album, following up from their first single ‘Everytime’.

“Dream is Cloudy Room’s dysfunctional little cousin,” said Phil.

“If ‘Everytime’ was strawberries n cream then Dream is strong skunk n Brandy.”

The Twang have spent over a decade defying expectation. From their beginnings in their Birmingham home town, vocalist Phil Etheridge, bassist Jon Watkin, guitarist Stu Hartland and drummer Ash Sheehan continue to wow audiences and win new fans with their electric live shows.

Having released four studio albums since 2007 they are in the studio making the Midlands magic happen once more.

The Twang have been out and about this summer festivalling it up and will be spending autumn and winter as Special Guests to Shed Seven later.

October

Sat, 12 UK, Manchester, Neighbourhood Festival

November

Thu, 21 UK, Stoke-on-Trent, The Victoria Hall *supporting Shed Seven

Fri, 22 UK, Birmingham, O2 Academy *supporting Shed Seven

Sat, 23 UK, Nottingham, Rock City *supporting Shed Seven

Mon, 25 UK, Carlisle, Sands Centre Carlisle *supporting Shed Seven

Tue, 26 UK, Blackburn, King George’s Hall *supporting Shed Seven

Thu, 28 UK, Aberdeen, Music Hall *supporting Shed Seven

Fri, 29 UK, Glasgow, O2 Academy *supporting Shed Seven

Sat, 30 UK, Glasgow, O2 Academy *supporting Shed Seven

December

Mon, 2 UK, Middlesbrough, Middlesbrough Town Hall *supporting Shed Seven

Tue, 3 UK, Scunthorpe, The Baths Hall *supporting Shed Seven

Thu, 5 UK, Liverpool, O2 Academy *supporting Shed Seven

Fri, 6 UK, Llandudno, Venue Cymru (Arena) *supporting Shed Seven

Sat, 7 UK, Leeds, First Direct Arena *supporting Shed Seven

Mon, 9 UK, Cambridge, Corn Exchange *supporting Shed Seven

Tue, 10 UK, Norwich, UEA *supporting Shed Seven

Wed, 11 UK, Newcastle, O2 Academy *supporting Shed Seven

Fri, 13 UK, London, O2 Academy Brixton *supporting Shed Seven

Sat, 14 UK, London, O2 Academy Brixton *supporting Shed Seven

Mon, 16 UK, Cardiff, University (Great Hall) *supporting Shed Seven

Tue, 17 UK, Bournemouth, O2 Academy *supporting Shed Seven

Wed, 18 UK, Bristol, O2 Academy *supporting Shed Seven

Fri, 20 UK, Manchester, Victoria Warehouse *supporting Shed Seven

Sat, 21 UK, Manchester, Victoria Warehouse *supporting Shed Seven

Sun, 22 UK, Birmingham, O2 Birmingham Institute