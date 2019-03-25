The Unknown Knowns: who’s watching your data?

1

We all know there are known knowns, and we suspect there are known unknowns. But what about The Unknown Knowns – especially where the supine surrendering of our data comes in.

Talking about things we know… clears throat… your data, and Brexit. Hashtag ‘Just Saying’, lit up in neon in a Bruce Nauman stylee.

And all of this is just the pre-amble the The Unknown Knowns, a thought-provoking film installation at The Levinsky Gallery.

The Unknown Knowns, curated by Plymouth-based Vickie Fear, asks questions of what could be our most valuable asset – our data. And how vigilant are we at protecting who we are.

Here’s a question from the blurb:

By sharing our personal preferences, thumbprints and 3D face scans how easily can we be tracked and influenced and who is watching on the other side of the telescreen?

The exhibition aims to ‘expose hidden truths and ask questions about the world we live in’.

Starting with the work of three filmmakers commissioned by the Arts Institute in partnership with the South West Film & Television Archive in 2018, The Unknown Knowns makes connections between artists who draw from a range of sources, including public archives and popular culture.

Contained in these works are conversations about privacy, media influence, propaganda, colonialism and truth.

Artists exhibiting are: Chris Bailey and Ieuan Jones, Richard Broomhall, Margareta Kern, Tabita Rezaire, Marcy da Silva Saude, Erica Scourti.

The Unknown Knowns runs from Friday, March 29 and Wedensday, May 22 at The Levinsky Gallery, Plymouth University.

top image: Got You Mouse, (2018) by Richard Broomhall.

Image remixed from original footage supplied by The Box, Plymouth