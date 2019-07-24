THG receives funding from Arts Council England

0

The Thelma Hulbert Gallery has successfully applied for £49,900 from Arts Council England National Lottery Project grants.

The investment will deliver an 18 month project that marks a new strategic and curatorial direction for THG – including a dynamic programme of exhibitions, events, collaborations and learning initiatives.

Engagement officer

Furthermore, funding for an Engagement Officer role will enable them to bring together contemporary art, craft, the environment, social engagement and wellbeing. We will reach diverse audiences of all ages and backgrounds, through creative practice and processes, contributing to the cultural ecology of the region.

Engage and enrich

Phil Gibby, area director, South West, Arts Council England, told ArtsCulture: “This project signals an exciting shift for Thelma Hulbert Gallery and their ability to engage more people with enriching art and culture.

“Their partnerships with schools, museums, charities and artists creates a space that is relevant and accessible to the rural communities the gallery sits within. Bringing contemporary visual art, environmental concerns and health together through socially engaged practice helps us achieve our mission of Great Art and Culture for Everyone and wouldn’t be possible without the National Lottery.”

Arts Council England is the national development body for arts and culture across England, working to enrich people’s lives. They support a range of activities across the arts, museums and libraries – from theatre to visual art, reading to dance, music to literature, and crafts to collections. Great art and culture inspires us, brings us together and teaches us about ourselves and the world around us. In short, it makes life better.

Between 2018 and 2022, they will invest £1.45 billion of public money from government and an estimated £860 million from the National Lottery to help create these experiences for as many people as possible across the country. www.artscouncil.org.uk

Exciting new phase

THG’s manager/curator Ruth Gooding said: “We would like to thank Arts Council England for this funding which enables us to enter an exciting new phase: enabling new partnerships, reaching new audiences and supporting artistic practise.

“We are uniquely situated in East Devon and supported by East Devon District Council to work with all our communities and the public to celebrate and share the value of culture.

Follow THG on Facebook and Twitter

Read more of our stories on the Thelma Hulbert Gallery