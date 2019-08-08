Through the Artist’s Window with Maggie Smith

0

Harbour House is the venue for an exhibition and book launch by Devon artist Maggie Smith.

Sea, beach, garden, home, field and hedgerow are explored through painting and printmaking.

Through the Artist’s Window opens at the South Devon art gallery at 10 am on Tuesday 13 August.

There will be an opening view the same evening from 6 – 8 pm.

Maggie told ArtsCulture: “For the past few years I have been compiling material, both written and in sketch form, for a book titled Through the Artist’s Window.

“A series of diaries and sketchbooks, kept through the seasons, follow subjects close to my heart: sea, beach, garden, home, field and hedgerow, often observed through the window or the camera lens.”

Through the Artist’s Window showcases new printmaking and paintings by Maggie Smith and sees the launch of her book of the same name. The show opens on Tuesday 13 August. Opening times will be 10am – 5pm daily until the close of the exhibition on Sunday 18 August. Admission is free.

Maggie Smith | website | Facebook | Instagram