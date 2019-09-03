Time to fall in love with Amber Run and Philophobia

0

“One thing that’s really important to our sound is that everything has to have an emotional currency to it,” says Amber Run. And regardless of world markets the emotional currency of the Nottingham-born band will make you richer… well, feel richer at least (and that’s almost the same thing).

The three-piece were chatting to their local (ie Nottingham) mag Left Lion ahead of their October tour – calling into the Exeter Lemon Grove on October 16 – and new album.

Philophobia – their third album – will be out on September 27. And as we all know, philophobia means a fear of love.

“I think it’s a really beautiful record,” Amber Run told Left Lion.

“There’s definitely some darker stuff as well – I mean it wouldn’t be an Amber Run record without it being sad as shit – but there’s definitely some more positive stuff there as well.”

In Philophobia, Amber Run have managed to combine the best bits of their first two albums along with a sense of positivity mixed with smaller helpings of anxiety and anger.

Frontman vocalist Joe Keogh said: “I hope after people have heard the record they feel closer to the band. Gone are the days where we feel angry to the point of pushing people away. We want to draw people in and keep them close. In the hope we could have a shared experience.”

Along with Joe, you can get closer with the rest of Amber Run – bassist Tom Sperring and keyboardist Henry Wyeth.

‘Philophobia is a visceral yet philosophical exploration of the effects – positive and negative, damaging and restorative – that love of all kinds can have on a person,’ says the blurb.

‘Affection, for example, soars with a beautiful grace, Keogh’s heart-torn, plaintive and ethereal vocals proclaiming that “love to me has been as bad as good” before later stating how “love can be as deaf as it is blind”.’

You can catch Amber Run on tour in the UK in October

October

4: O2 Ritz, Manchester

5: Rock City, Nottingham

6: O2 Academy 2, Birmingham

8: Wylam Brewery, Newcastle

9: SWG3 TV Studio, Glasgow

11: Y Plas, Cardiff

12: SWX, Bristol

13: MK11, Milton Keynes

14: Junction, Cambridge

16: Lemon Grove, Exeter

17: The Old Fire Station, Bournemouth

18: O2 Academy, Oxford

19: The Roundhouse, London

Tickets can be found here: https://www.amber-run.com/live



Pre-Order ‘Philophobia’: https://www.amber-run.com