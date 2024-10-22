To excite and inspire | Robert Taub opens Bartók-themed Musica Viva Concert Series

A few weeks ago, I happened to be standing on 57th Street and Seventh Avenue in New York City’s Midtown Manhattan district.

Directly in front of me was the immensely imposing edifice of the city’s iconic Carnegie Hall, which was advertising its new concert season, commencing with the opening Night Gala featuring the Los Angeles Philharmonic, under its conductor Gustavo Dudamel, with Lang Lang joining them in a performance of Rachmaninov’s Second Piano Concerto.

A regular highlight

Although the names were different, just some four nights later, The Arts Institute at the University of Plymouth opened its own 2024-25 Musica Viva Concert Series with what has now become a regular highlight – a recital by American concert-pianist and academic, Robert Taub, Director of Music for the University of Plymouth Arts and Culture Programme, and who initiated, and directs the Musica Viva Concert Series.

Hopes and aspirations

Bob, of course, is no stranger to Carnegie Hall or New York himself, where he has performed on a number of occasions, as well as in many other highly-prestigious global venues. With the advent of the Musica Viva Series, Dr Taub was also very much involved in moving the University’s original concert-hall of many years’ standing, to a new venue, which served originally as a large lecture-hall/theatre, in the architecturally award-winning Levinsky Building further along the Campus, and which, unsurprisingly, was most happy to rename its Lecture Theatre 2 to ‘Levinsky Hall’, spiritually, perhaps, a nod in the direction of the Big Apple’s Carnegie Hall, given that both organisations would seem to share the same hopes and aspirations – ‘to inspire, educate, challenge and unite audiences by presenting leading musicians in public concert performances, open rehearsals, and informed talks’.

Bob… back in NYC, just outside Carnegie Hall!

Béla Bartók

To date, there has always been a theme that permeates each season’s choice of programme, and for the 2024-25 Musica Viva series, the focus is on the music of Béla Bartók, commemorating the 80th anniversary of the composer’s death in 1945. Each concert includes a pivotal work that will also reflect Bartók’s deep-rooted interest in the folk music of his native area – now, essentially, Hungarian, Romanian, and Slovakian. This had such an important bearing on his emerging compositional style by integrating these folk elements, especially dynamic, melodic, and rhythmic, into his already colourful and most-expressive style of writing.

Another integral feature of the Musica Viva Series is that each event begins with a 30-minute pre-concert talk, given by the artist(s), and chaired by Dr Taub. These informal ‘chats’ vary quite considerably in their appeal and especially their equal relevance to hard-core music-goers, or students attending a classical-music happening for the very first time.

Element and empathy

Logistically, too, things have definitely progressed in terms of staging and slick presentation. Initially, for example, there was no sound reinforcement at all, which was firstly remedied, to some extent, by using a hand-held radio-microphone. In this latest event, Bob Taub had his own personal mike attached, which ensured that the audience heard everything most clearly, whether he was talking directly to them, or sat at the piano, reinforcing a point he was making. In fact, last night, Dr Taub was in his element, talking about composers whose music he clearly had a lot of time and empathy for.

Involving

In fact his talk became so involving, that he needed a gentle reminder from backstage, that he had exceeded the 30-minute limit. I’m sure that, while everyone had come to hear him play, he could have gone on for a good deal longer. Returning briefly to his eminent skill in making everything so interesting on a number of differing musical levels, I, too, was delighted to discover something new about the Beethoven Sonata myself.

Meanwhile, you can read my full concert review at Seen and Heard International.

But if you did miss this anniversary opening-concert, then there’s still a lot more to look forward to, all of which continues this season’s commemoration of Bartók’s music. On Saturday 9 November 2024, the Kleio Quartet returns for another wonderful and uplifting evening of extraordinary chamber music, featuring two tours de force in the repertoire – Bartok’s Quartet No 5, and Ravel’s charmingly-lyrical Quartet in F. Three Fantasias by Purcell open the programme’ Then, on Saturday 1 February 2025, Mark Forkgen – himself no stranger to Levinsky Hall – conducts a unique programme of Purcell/Britten Chacony, Bach Concerto in D minor and the ground-breaking Bartók Music for Strings, Percussion and Celesta. This concert features the new Musica Viva Sinfonia comprised of leading London musicians, many of whom have performed previously at Musica Viva events. For pianists in particular, the programme provides a rare opportunity to hear Bach’s Concerto in D minor, BWV 1052, originally composed for harpsichord, but here played on the piano, by Bob Taub. The current season closes on Saturday 15 March 2025, when the world-renowned Takács Quartet starts their Spring 2025 European tour here in Plymouth – very much a feather in the cap for Bob, the Arts Institute, and, of course, the University of Plymouth, especially since this is their first concert appearance in the city. Robert Taub commented: ‘Their programme for us is particularly engaging, and so we are thrilled to welcome them to Levinsky Hall’. They open their programme with Beethoven’s early Quartet in F, Op 18 No 1, and follow this with this season’s final contribution to this mini-biopic on Béla Bartók (1881-1945) – his String Quartet No 3. After the interval, the Takács Quartet return to the platform, guaranteed to end the 2024-25 Musica Viva Concert Season on yet another high, with Dvořák’s String Quartet No 10 in E flat, Op 51. It is sometimes nicknamed the ‘Slavonic’ Quartet’, since lead-violinist of the Florentine Quartet, to whom the work was dedicated, had asked specifically for a work in the style of Dvořák’s ‘Slavonic Dances and ‘Slavonic Rhapsodies’. In the event, the Slavonic ‘character’ of Op 51 derives from the scherzo movement which has the form of a ‘Dumka’, and from the last movement, which is apparently a stylized version of a typical Czech ‘skočna’. Each concert takes place in Levinsky Hall with a Pre-concert talk at 7:00pm, followed by the Performance at 7:30pm. For further info and tickets: plymouth.ac.uk/arts-institute and click the ‘What’s On’ button

CLASSICAL WITH PHILIP R BUTTALL

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