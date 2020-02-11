ArtsCulture

independent coverage of art, culture and society

Home » Track Dogs: catch their Fire on the Rails UK tour

Track Dogs: catch their Fire on the Rails UK tour

by Leave a Comment

There is something so instantly internationally adorable about the Track Dogs. And you don’t even have to like dogs. Just richly layered music that can offer you those big eyes, bared teeth or funky frolicking.

A veritable melange

Comprised of two Irishmen, an Englishman and an American, Track Dogs formed in Madrid in 2011 to bring to fruition their unique brand of acoustic music; a veritable melange of instruments and influences.

Track Dogs are Garrett Wall, Dave Mooney, Howard Brown & Robbie K. Jones – their artistic name derives from the dark subterranean world of New York’s subway system.

Barnstorming the UK

Well-established in Spain where they are based, Track Dogs have been barnstorming the UK with some major festival appearances and collaborations. And last year was has been a pivotal year for the band, including playing to a heaving, rocking Trafalgar Square and the surprise on-stage participation of Show of Hands’ Steve Knightley and Seth Lakeman at Shrewsbury Folk Festival.

Now they are set for a UK tour from February 14-29, including Kingskerswell Parish Church on Sunday, February 23, in support of acclaimed new album Fire on the Rails. Other dates in the UK are available (scroll down).

Fire on the Rails is Track Dogs’ second LP to be recorded on the Studer A80 analog tape machine recovered from Abbey Road at Playground Studio in Madrid. Since previous album Kansas City Out Groove (2018) and their compilation of ukulele-based recordings, Uke Songs By Track Dogs (2019), producer Germán Gutiérrez has packed yet more punch and grandeur into their sound.

World music influences

On Fire on the Rails, Track Dogs draw more deeply from world music influences, extended the reach of their established sound on ‘Love And War’, which in addition to the strings of Eli Bishop, features a cracking doumbek, and pulls together folk legends Phil Beer of Show of Hands, Grammy-winning Lisa Gutkin of the Klezmatics and Fergal Scahill of We Banjo 3, to elevate the call for unity and tolerance. Elsewhere Danny Erker (Jones Street Station) adds stellar mandolin to the track ‘Dragonfly’s Castle’.

Track Dogs · February 2020UK Tour (we warned, two dates have already sold out)

Fri 14        Bath                                         Chapel Arts Centre

Sat 15       Newbury                                   ACE Space

Wed 19      Manchester                               Veterans Garage

Thu 20       Milton Keynes                           The Stables (Stage 2)

Fri 21        Uckfield                                    Uckfield Civic Centre

Sat 22       Portsmouth                               The Square Tower

Sun 23      KingskerswellSouth Devon          Kingskerswell Parish Church

Wed 26      East Farleighnr. Maidstone          The Old School Hall

Thu 27       Swanton NoversNorfolk             Swanton Novers Village Hall

Fri 28        SpaldingLincs.                           South Holland Centre

Sat 29       HepworthWest Yorkshire              Hepworth Village Hall

Find out more about the Track Dogs on their website, Facebook or Twitter.

Top image: Photo by the wonderful Jolyon Holroyd Jolyon Holroyd Photography — with Garrett WallRobbie K. JonesDave Mooney and Howard Brown.

artsculture

Latest posts by artsculture (see all)

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!