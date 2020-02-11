Track Dogs: catch their Fire on the Rails UK tour

0

There is something so instantly internationally adorable about the Track Dogs. And you don’t even have to like dogs. Just richly layered music that can offer you those big eyes, bared teeth or funky frolicking.

A veritable melange

Comprised of two Irishmen, an Englishman and an American, Track Dogs formed in Madrid in 2011 to bring to fruition their unique brand of acoustic music; a veritable melange of instruments and influences.

Track Dogs are Garrett Wall, Dave Mooney, Howard Brown & Robbie K. Jones – their artistic name derives from the dark subterranean world of New York’s subway system.

Barnstorming the UK

Well-established in Spain where they are based, Track Dogs have been barnstorming the UK with some major festival appearances and collaborations. And last year was has been a pivotal year for the band, including playing to a heaving, rocking Trafalgar Square and the surprise on-stage participation of Show of Hands’ Steve Knightley and Seth Lakeman at Shrewsbury Folk Festival.

Now they are set for a UK tour from February 14-29, including Kingskerswell Parish Church on Sunday, February 23, in support of acclaimed new album Fire on the Rails. Other dates in the UK are available (scroll down).

Fire on the Rails is Track Dogs’ second LP to be recorded on the Studer A80 analog tape machine recovered from Abbey Road at Playground Studio in Madrid. Since previous album Kansas City Out Groove (2018) and their compilation of ukulele-based recordings, Uke Songs By Track Dogs (2019), producer Germán Gutiérrez has packed yet more punch and grandeur into their sound.

World music influences

On Fire on the Rails, Track Dogs draw more deeply from world music influences, extended the reach of their established sound on ‘Love And War’, which in addition to the strings of Eli Bishop, features a cracking doumbek, and pulls together folk legends Phil Beer of Show of Hands, Grammy-winning Lisa Gutkin of the Klezmatics and Fergal Scahill of We Banjo 3, to elevate the call for unity and tolerance. Elsewhere Danny Erker (Jones Street Station) adds stellar mandolin to the track ‘Dragonfly’s Castle’.

Track Dogs · February 2020UK Tour (we warned, two dates have already sold out)

Fri 14 Bath Chapel Arts Centre

Sat 15 Newbury ACE Space

Wed 19 Manchester Veterans Garage

Thu 20 Milton Keynes The Stables (Stage 2)

Fri 21 Uckfield Uckfield Civic Centre

Sat 22 Portsmouth The Square Tower

Sun 23 Kingskerswell, South Devon Kingskerswell Parish Church

Wed 26 East Farleigh, nr. Maidstone The Old School Hall

Thu 27 Swanton Novers, Norfolk Swanton Novers Village Hall

Fri 28 Spalding, Lincs. South Holland Centre

Sat 29 Hepworth, West Yorkshire Hepworth Village Hall

Top image: Photo by the wonderful Jolyon Holroyd Jolyon Holroyd Photography — with Garrett Wall, Robbie K. Jones, Dave Mooney and Howard Brown.